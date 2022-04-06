JJ Lynch’s dedicated service to Ballygiblin GAA recognised with Lifetime Achievement Award

Ballygiblin GAA club stalwart JJ Lynch has been given Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to the club as a player, selector, coach and administrator over the past 60 years.

The award was made to JJ Lynch at the Ballygiblin GAA victory social in the Firgrove Hotel last Friday where the special guests included Sean Kelly MEP, and Kieran Leddy, Secretary of the Munster Council.

Des McCarthy, chairman of the Mitchelstown/Ballygiblin Juvenile Club, told the appreciate attendance that JJ Lynch was a popular and worthy winner of the award. Lynch hurled for Ballygiblin/Mitchelstown, Kildorrery and Galtee Foods. He played football for Mitchelstown and Galtee Foods, winning North Cork titles in both codes. He won Munster titles in both codes with Galtee.

He was a past chairman, vice-chairman and treasurer of Ballygiblin GAA, and served as Medical Officer with the Juvenile club. He coached teams that won North Cork titles in hurling and football from Under 12 to 14, 16, 18 and Under 21 levels, and was the first coach to start Under 6 level in 2013.

He was a selector or coach to nine of the Junior hurling side that started in the All-Ireland JHC final against Mooncoin and 7 of the substitutes including the most experienced of the panel, his son Diarmuid. JJ very much young at heart, and the younger players have great respect for him.

Sean Kelly, former GAA President and current MEP, spoke of the importance of small clubs playing finals in Croke Park. Croke Park at the start needed 32,000 to open the Stadium. He said how he won a Junior football final with Kilcummin in Kerry at a time when they were not even let play in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. He paid tribute to the Ballygiblin club a small rural area who had a most successful year. He congratulated Mark Keane and Darragh Flynn who represented Cork and commented on Mark's late winning goal against Kerry in 2020.

Club chairman Liam O'Doherty paid tribute to the many sponsors and supporters who helped the club in the past year, which was a hugely successful one, and saw their hurling team win county and Munster junior titles, before coming up just short against Mooncoin from Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Club Junior Championship final in Croke Park in February.

There were joint winners of the 'Hurler of the Year' between Joseph O'Sullivan and Sean O'Sullivan. The Young 'Hurler of the Year' award went to Ryan Donegan. The supporters Hurler of the Year award went to Christopher Noonan. Club chairman Liam O'Doherty made a presentation to Mark Keane and Darragh Flynn in recognition of their contribution to Cork teams.

Presentations were made to Dave Moher, a former player who managed the senior team in 2021, as well as team coach Ronan Dwane, from Aghada, in recognition of a marvellous year.

Grainne Lynch and Nicola Warren were recognised of their work in promoting the club in their weekly club noteswhile Marie O'Doherty, Eibhlin O'Brien and Maura O'Doherty were acknowledged for their work with the sale of tickets during the year and Eibhlin O'Brien's great contribution to Rebel Bounty Draw.

Fionn Herlihy team captain made a presentation to Liam O'Doherty, Brian Molan, Brian Coughlan, Sean Hennessy, TJ Rea and Eddie Barry in recognition of their massive work in helping the club from their North Cork success to their All Ireland final in Croke Park on February 5.

On the team’s return from Croke Park on All Ireland final night, the club ran a very successful auction and head shave that raised €8,000, with €4,000 to Aid Cancer Treatment and €4,000 to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Sean Kelly made a presentation of North Cork, county and Munster medals to Christopher Noonan, Brian O'Gorman, Fionn Herlihy, James Mullins, Barry Coffey, Mark Keane, Michael Lewis, Ryan Donegan, Darragh Flynn, Joseph O'Sullivan, Colin English, Michael Walsh, Kieran Duggan, Sean O'Sullivan, Dean Barry. Jody Finn, Cian O'Brien, Cathal O'Sullivan, Jack Lewis, Aidan Donegan, Dillon Sheehan, John O'Donoghue, Shane Doyle, Kevin Bowler, Seamus Barrett, Diarmuid Lynch, James Crotty, Kieran O'Doherty, Sean O'Doherty, Noel Fitzgerald, Owen Burke, Brian Coughlan, Sean Lane, Diarmuid Noonan, Shane O'Brien, Mark Walsh, Jack Hennessy, David Norris, Killian Finn.

The All-Ireland runner-up medals were not available for the social and will be presented at a later date.