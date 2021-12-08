Iveleary pack too much punch for understrength Mitch

Iveleary celebrate their victory over Mitchelstown in the Bon Secours Intermediate A Football Championship Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by George Hatchell

COUNTY IAFC FINAL

Iveleary 0-20

Mitchelstown 0-7

A brace of county titles in successive seasons for Iveleary and a second consecutive final defeat for Mitchelstown.

That’s how things panned out last Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh where the Muskerry side registered an emphatic victory to collect the Bon Secours county intermediate ‘A’ football crown just a few short months after emerging as kingpins in the protracted 2020 junior championship.

It was a pillar-to-post win for Iveleary, achieved with a performance that was unquestionably out of the top drawer.

Mitchelstown, runners-up to Rockchapel last year, certainly had no answer to it, although they did enjoy a good spell towards the end of the first-half when they reduced a five-point deficit to the minimum.

After Iveleary skipper Brian Cronin completed the first-half scoring to make it 0-7 to 0-5, however, the winners clicked smoothly into top gear again on the resumption, leaving the Avondhu men trailing in their wake in the process.

They were 13 points to the good at the finish, a margin that didn’t flatter them in the slightest after serving up a performance bordering on perfection.

Defensively, they were extremely disciplined, making Mitchelstown work extremely hard for anything they achieved up front and keeping the concession of frees as low as could have been expected.

All six Iveleary defenders emerged with flying colours from the fray, ensuring that ‘keeper Joe Creedon didn’t have a testing shot to deal with over the hour.

Such as Seán O’Leary and Ciaran Galvin regularly pushed forward to good effect from the half-back line as well, while Darren Kelly, Ciaran O’Riordan and the ubiquitous Conor O’Leary dictated matters around the middle for most of the hour.

Served with a bountiful supply of quality ball, it was no surprise that Iveleary’s ace attackers Chris Óg Jones and Cathal Vaughan wreaked havoc, but at the same it has to be acknowledged the threat from the winners’ attack was widespread, with Barry O’Leary, who posted three points, Brian Cronin and Ian Jones others to get on the scoresheet.

The bottom line is Iveleary hadn’t a weak link as they produced a fluent, purposeful and assured performance that was a joy to witness.

They set about their task with conviction from the outset, with Chris Óg Jones, Barry O’Leary, Ian Jones and Cathal Vaughan (2) sharing five scores before Darragh Flynn got the losers off the mark in the 16th minute.

Following good work by corner-back Daniel O’Riordan, Chris Óg Jones quickly restored Iveleary’s five-point advantage, but they relinquished their grip in the last ten minutes of the first-half.

Mitchelstown’s recovery was spearheaded by defender Shane Beston, midfielders Pa Magee and Colin English and wing-forward Michael Walsh, with James Sheehan and Dylan Reidy-Price shaping up promisingly in their inside line of attack.

It must have been a source of no little relief for Iveleary after Brian Cronin had the last word before the break to end their 14-minute barren spell, but, whether or which, they reasserted their authority comprehensively on the resumption.

With Joe Creedon, from a ‘45, Barry O’Leary and Chris Óg Jones on target, they stretched the gap to five points inside 35 minutes.

Colin English pulled a point back for Mitchelstown two minutes later, but they weren’t to score again until substitute Arron O’Brien completed their tally in the 59th minute.

It’s a measure of Iveleary’s superiority that they posted nine unanswered points in the interim, and, in truth, they appeared to be toying with the opposition throughout the second-half.

Lorcan Finn and Dave Dineen were the Mitchelstown defenders entrusted with the onerous task of keeping tabs on Iveleary’s dynamic duo Chris Óg Jones and Cathal Vaughan respectively.

They fared out reasonably well in the first-half, but both Jones and Vaughan delivered the good big-time after the interval when the over-worked Mitchelstown rearguard was completely overwhelmed by the awesome fire-power Iveleary brought to the table.

IVELEARY: J Creedon 0-1 (‘45); B Murphy, F McSweeney, D O’Riordan; K Manning, S O’Leary, C Galvin 0-1; D Kelly, C O’Leary; B O’Leary 0-3, C Vaughan 0-5 (1f), B Cronin 0-1; C O’Riordan, C Og Jones 0-8 (2f), I Jones 0-1 Subs: L Kearney for B O’Leary, 47, D Cotter for Kelly, 51, S Lehane for Vaughan, 56, S Galvin for I Jones, 58, M Lucey for Manning (injured) 60

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; K Roche, L Finn, F Herlihy; S Beston, D Dineen, G Carroll; P Magee, C English 0-1; M Walsh 0-3 (1f, 1’45), S O’Sullivan, C Hyland; J Sheehan 0-1(f), D Reidy-Price, D Flynn 0-1 Subs: C O’Mahony for Reidy-Price, 37, S Walsh for O’Sullivan, 38, J O’Sullivan for Carroll, 38, S Kenneally for O’Mahony, 46, A O’Brien 0-1 for Herlihy, 54.

REFEREE: R Whelan (Aghada)

MAIN MAN

It was another productive outing for Iveleary’s prolific marksman Chris Óg Jones, who kicked six of his eight points from play.

KEY MOMENT

A slick move involving Kevin Manning, Ciaran O’Riordan, Conor O’Leary and Brian Cronin led to Barry O’Leary bagging the first score from play in the second-half which suggested Iveleary were ready to get their act together again, and so it proved.

TALKING POINT

While Mitchelstown were weakened from last season by the unavailability of Mark Keane, and with their other marquee attacker Cathail O’Mahony making what amounted to a cameo appearance due to injury, it would be stretching things a bit to suggest there would have been a different outcome had they been at full-strength, so superior were Iveleary on the day.

WHAT’S NEXT?

It’s premier intermediate football for Iveleary in 2022, while it’s back to the drawing board for Mitchelstown.