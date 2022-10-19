‘It’s huge’ says Ballygiblin coach Ronan Dwane after county final triumph

A day that will live long in the memory of everyone involved with Ballygiblin. A second county crown in the space of twelve months. The stuff of dreams. Pinch us, do we not dream?

One of the main men who helped make it possible was the club’s manager / coach Ronan Dwane. Speaking after the game he was understandably cock-a-hoop. Back-to-back titles… it’s a pretty special thing.

“Yes it is huge,” Dwane admitted.

"It was hard to expect it at the outset. This team has improved immensely over the two years. Cathail O'Mahony took some great scores when we needed them. Our players are now playing with more confidence.

"It is great to be playing strange teams. Our support has built up considerably and it is great to see so many children wearing the red and white. We are delighted to win two county titles in-a-row. It is the stuff you dream about as a player or someone involved with a team.”

Heading into the game against Tracton it was never considered more than a fifty-fifty proposition, despite Ballygiblin’s run to Croke Park last February. The Avondhu men would have been confident in their own ability, although not necessarily about the outcome.

“No we were nervous enough,” Dwane said.

"Tracton had good wins over Milford and Kilbrittain. They are a seasoned team who have been involved in County IHC grade for the past 40 years or more.

"They are a good side and had a sprinkling of very good seasoned players. They had a couple of goal chances and other chances that could have made a difference and put it back into the melting pot.”

A thing that struck one watching the game was how well-prepared Ballygiblin appeared to be.

“Training went very well,” Dwane revealed.

"The two week break was very important. We got our injured players back for this evening. We have a strong panel at the moment probably stronger than last year. When you are going up the grades you need a strong panel.

"There are no easy games in county championship. We know that from last year when we had close wins over Passage and Dromtarriffe. This year it was also tough, we had to come from behind against Ballygarvan, Russell Rovers and Tracton.”

Of course, Tracton started the goal really well hitting a goal in the opening 30 seconds. It’s the sort of thing that could upset a side on any day, and especially in a county final.

“Yes [it could],” Dwane confided.

"As well as the early goal they also had the wind. Fair play to our lads they got back with some good points. We were in a reasonable good position at half time up two points and Tracton down a man.

"The third quarter was close and we needed a goal to open up a lead. We got the goal by Sean O'Sullivan in the 5lst minute and it put us 8 points ahead.

"The second goal by Darragh edged us 11 points ahead 2-18 to 1-10. We now have a Munster JAHC quarter final game away to Grangemockler on November 4.”