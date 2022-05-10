‘It’s a big improvement’ – Cork boss Cleary reflects on progress made from last year’s hammering

Few if any would throw the blame for last Saturday night’s twelve-point loss to Kerry at the door of newly named Cork manager John Cleary.

The man charged with stepping in for the indisposed officially appointed Cork manager Keith Ricken, saw his side throw all they had at a team that are now, quite rightly, considered the best side in the country and odds on in many peoples’ eyes for the Sam Maguire later this year.

Cleary sent his young side into battle with as much enthusiasm as he could muster but when all was said and done the best side won – and the manager was quick to point that out.

“Simple,” he said.

“The better team won on the day. Our lads were asked for a performance and credit to them they left everything out there today.

“They [Kerry] just wore us down. Bringing All-Stars off the bench and kicking great scores but from our point of view our lads put in a great shift and on another day we might have got a few more scores but now we have to just hold our hands up and wish the best to Kerry – because the team that beats Kerry won’t be far away from winning the All Ireland.”

Winning was obviously the ultimate goal for Cleary and his men, but first there was the small matter of making sure they didn’t put you away early.

“We knew that if this Kerry team got a run on you they could have two or three goals on you in a few minutes and you could be really facing an embarrassing defeat, but I think the fact that the game was played here [Páirc Uí Rinn] in front of the home fans with a great atmosphere – that helped us immensely.”

Cleary will need the strongest side he can assemble if they are to make it in the qualifiers, but an injury to Micheál Aodh Martin in the first half as well as the loss of Kevin Flahive late on is just adding to what is an already long line in the treatment room.

“This group is getting no break at all. Chris Kelly, our sub keeper, got injured a couple of weeks ago, which meant Dylan was thrown in at the deep end.

“There was no goal went past him, but Kerry really pushed up on our kick-out. Kevin [Flahive] I thought, had an heroic game on David Clifford and he picked up what looks like a serious injury. Injuries seem to affect this squad more than most.

“Ian Maguire and Seán Powter shouldn’t have been out there at all with their injuries, but they wanted to play and the younger lads rowed in behind them.

“They are the team leaders and I thought Powter was heroic in the first half, where he cut out balls. And even in the second half, he continued to harry and bring balls out from defence. He ran out of steam for the simple reason that he hadn’t trained in four or five weeks.

“Ian’s hand probably wasn’t right either, but he kept battling right to the end and was the team leader and director on the pitch, getting players back.

“The two of them were mad anxious to play. Up to Wednesday, I thought Ian had no hope of playing, but he came in that evening and said he wanted to see how he went in training. Ian declared himself fit and we took a gamble with him.

“Micheál and Kevin are probably gone for the next day, but there are lads who didn’t get in after putting in a fierce effort in training. I know they’re not too happy, so we’ll have to use the panel, but we’ll need all the month to prepare for the next game.”

So did Cleary believe that Cork have progressed since the 2021 hammering by Kerry?

“I suppose it’s a big improvement. Looking from outside the wire back then, Cork were very competitive up to half-time before it went away from them. I thought we were competitive for 55 minutes, but still got beaten by 12 points, though Kerry didn’t rip through us at any stage.

“We wouldn’t be happy with the display, but proud all the same that they put their bodies on the line.”

After Cleary, Kerry supremo Jack O’Connor sat relaxed in the dugout to reflect on his side’s progression to the Munster Senior Football Final – after seeing off the old enemy Cork, by 12 points.

“I think there was only a point in the game after 50 minutes so we needed all our experience off the bench to see out that game.

“In the last quarter, we got on top of Cork. I don’t have the stats to hand, but we must have won a high percentage of their kick-outs in that last quarter and that really was the story of the score-line in the end.

“We felt we would get a good battle up here and that is what we needed. We have got out of here with a decent result but knowing that we had plenty of rust in that performance – hopefully, that game will bring us on.”

Any thoughts that the shock Cork win of 2020 was lingering in the Kerry minds were shot down by the manager as he brought his charges back to basics.

“We were just focussed on putting in a good performance – knowing that Cork were going to bring a lot of energy to it but happy enough in hindsight that it was the right thing to do, to come up here and play the game. The players enjoyed it and I am sure the crowd enjoyed it because they really did get stuck into it for long parts of the game.”

O’Connor now leads his men home for a Munster Final, something that all in Kerry are already looking forward to.

“We are looking forward to that now, we like playing in Killarney and the Kerry people like watching games in Killarney so really going to be up for that.”

Both managers now head out on very different paths with Cleary looking to build on Cork’s good day at the office while for O’Connor it is onwards and upwards as he looks to make a triumphant return to the Kingdom’s throne.