Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Intermediate Previews: Kilworth will look to continue good form against Aghada

Jack Curtin on the attack for Meelin against Midleton in the Co-Op Superstores County IAHC at Glantane Photo by John Tarrant Expand

Close

Jack Curtin on the attack for Meelin against Midleton in the Co-Op Superstores County IAHC at Glantane Photo by John Tarrant

Jack Curtin on the attack for Meelin against Midleton in the Co-Op Superstores County IAHC at Glantane Photo by John Tarrant

Jack Curtin on the attack for Meelin against Midleton in the Co-Op Superstores County IAHC at Glantane Photo by John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant & Diarmuid Sheehan

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PIHC

Aghada v Kilworth

Saturday, September 18

Most Watched

Privacy