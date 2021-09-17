Intermediate Previews: Kilworth will look to continue good form against Aghada

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PIHC

Aghada v Kilworth

Saturday, September 18

Castlelyons 2pm

Kilworth will look to continue their recent good run of form when they take on Aghada in Round 2 of the PIHC this Saturday.

Kilworth don’t have far to travel as they prepare to take on Aghada in Castlelyons and the Avondhu side will be looking to add to the one point they secured last weekend when drawing with Ballincollig.

That game with the suburban side showed the full battling qualities of the men in red and white but this weekend they will look to push on against a side that took a hefty beating when facing Ballinhassig last weekend.

For Kilworth, captain Noel McNamara will be key again this weekend after saving Kilworth at the death last time out after they looked in good shape to take the win.

Other stars, such as Brian, Michael and Jamie Sheehan will all need to impress as will be the case for Will Condon – one of Kilworth’s main scoring threats.

For Aghada, Will Leahy is most certainly the star of the show, bagging 15 of their 17 points a week before this one throws in. Aghada have plenty other players capable of causing damage however if a side can restrict Leahy then the main job may well be done.

This could well be a close-run thing, but Kilworth have the momentum and the players to win this one.

Éire Óg v Carrigaline

Saturday, September 18

Ballygarvan, 4pm

High flying Éire Óg are back in action this weekend taking on Carrigaline in Round 2 of the PIHC in Ballygarvan.

The Ovens club’s hurlers and footballers both had county success in 2020 and both, despite now operating at higher levels, got their 2021 championship bids off to the perfect start in the last two weeks.

This weekend, it is the hurlers that go into action again where they will take on a Carrigaline side, that despite losing by four (1-20 to 0-19) to Courcey Rovers last Saturday will bring plenty to the table as they look to inflict damage on the men in red and yellow’s chances of progression.

Brian Kelleher was the key man for Carrigaline last weekend and will surely have that role again this time with Simon O’Brien and Patrick McBarron another duo with plenty to offer against the Muskerry men.

Speaking of Éire Óg, a scintillating win over Youghal at the first time of asking last Sunday has put them in a great position as they look to progress to the knockout stages at the first time of asking.

Cork senior star Colm O’Callaghan, Ronan O’Toole and Ciarán Sheehan were key last Sunday and will be key again this weekend as they look to continue what has been an historic period for one of Cork’s great clubs.

Éire Óg have all the firepower to make this another great day for the club.

CO-OP SUPERSTORS COUNTY IAHC

Kildorrery v Meelin

Friday, September 17

Newtownshadrum, 7.30pm

From a competitive group, Meelin are in a tough battle to extend their campaign as the remaining three teams have points on the table. Losing by five points to a strong Midleton outfit, Meelin went all out to rescue the game during the latter stages only for a penalty effort to come off the upright.

Talent such as Shane Curtin, TJ Brosnan, Jason O’Callaghan, William Murphy and Jack Curtin are big players for a Meelin side that will strive not to endure a long arduous route from last season that needed a positive run in a relegation playoff to retain their status.

Kildorrery forced a draw with Cloughduv in their initial assignment, a fair outcome for two well matched sides. Dylan Kent’s goal had put Kildorrery in the driving seat only for Cloughduv to rally where ultimately, the sides were unable to be separated.

Players such as Ian Butler, James Keating, Shane Fitzgerald and Michael Walsh are ever dependable to a side carrying a threat. On current form, Kildorrery enter the contest as favourites but they would not want to underestimate a Meelin striving to overturn their initial disappointment.

Verdict: Kildorrery