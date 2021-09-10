Intermediate previews: Éire Óg have their work cut out for them while Meelin should make their mark

COUNTY PIHC

Youghal v Éire Óg

Sunday, September 12

Caherlag 2pm

The most successful year in the history of Éire Óg GAA club was 2020. The club got their footballers up to senior status for the first time in their long and illustrious history and their footballers, not wanting to be outdone, took the Intermediate A Football crown, elevating them to life in the Premier Intermediate for the 2021 season.

Éire Óg romped through the hurling campaign with little or no hassle eventually seeing off Aghabullogue by five points in a rescheduled final a matter of just a few weeks ago.

Now, the Ovens based club get to experience life at the more elevated grade of Premier where they face the likes of Carrigaline, Courcey Rovers and Youghal in Group A of the 2021 competition.

First up for Éire Óg is the small task of attempting to take down Youghal in Caherlag.

The sea-siders will hope to have Bill Cooper back in their starting lineup – if this is the case the Muskerry men will have plenty of work to do.

For Éire Óg, defender John Mullins, attacker Daniel Goulding and Colm O’Callaghan will be key as they look to get life in Premier Intermediate off to the best possible start.

Éire Óg will have their work cut out for them if they want to make their way into the knockout stages of this competition but after only securing the intermediate grade last month as well as the feel good factor garnered from the clubs first win in senior football last weekend,

COUNTY IAHC

Meelin v Midleton

Sunday, September 12

Glantane 3pm

When the chips were down during the summer, Meelin reacted positively in a three way relegation that consigned Argideen Rangers to Lower Intermediate ranks.

As both the Glen and Meelin secured wins over the West Cork side by the same margin, there was no separating either the Glen from Meelin in terms of points and scoring difference.

That necessitated a shoot out, Meelin reeling off a win over the Glen in a re-match and the prize of joining Kildorrery, Midleton and Cloughdubh in the 2021 Group. Dwelling on the game against the Glen, a dour opening half before Meelin returned a transformed side, driven on by Shane Curtin, TJ Brosnan, Moss O’Keeffe and Shane Brosnan.

And their cause was helped, by the energetic William Murphy on firing home a cracking goal that swayed the outcome.

From that contest, a number of Meelin players were involved with Rockchapel’s epic march to County IAFC success and their winning debut at premier intermediate level will generate confidence.

Midleton operate a second string combination, their composition unknown until the completion of their SHC clash with near neighbours Carrigtwohill on Saturday. Still Midleton can boost large numbers from underage and their record at IHC is encouraging.

When the sides met two years ago, Meelin gained a three point victory yet the second string of senior clubs are traditionally strong in the early stages of the championship.

Midleton are sure to be formidable, still Meelin are well capable of pursuing a positive result here and a battle hardened side can upset the odds.

Verdict: Meelin