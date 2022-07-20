Injury-time goal keeps Killavullen's season alive after win over Ballyhooly in JAFC

SYNERGY FERMOY CREDIT UNION JAFC

Killavullen 2-10

Ballyhooly 1-11

Following a dramatic finish to this Synergy Fermoy Credit JAFC encounter at Glanworth on Friday an injury time goal by Killavullen's Liam Cronin saw his side emerge victors by a two-point margin. Despite the sides being tied at 0-2 each early on it was Killavullen that showed the greater urgency during the opening exchanges and they moved double scores in front by the 10th minute when Padraigh Looney and Paul O'Sullivan kicked over fine points.

However they were unable to build on this and instead it was Ballyhooly that shaded matters for the remainder of the half. Kevin Kiely with a brace of points had the sides level before they struck for the games opening goal in the 17th minute when a five man movement set up Denis Kiely who netted 1-4 to 0-4. Kevin Kiely continued to be very accurate in attack and he added three more points for his side by half time that had them deservingly ahead by a five point margin 1-7 to 0-5.

On the changeover Ballyhooly stretched their lead to six when Kevin Kiely pointed a free and they looked on course for a comfortable victory. However Killavullen, who lost their opening game to Buttevant, thundered their way back into the contest with Patrick Angland, Liam Cronin, Michael O'Connor, Pail O'Sullivan, Jamie Magner and Liam Fox heavily involved in their sides revival.

In the 38th minute they were right back in the tie when the hardworking Paul O'Sullivan set up Mark Nagle whose effort at goal went in off the upright as they trailed by 1-8 to 1-7. The momentum was now with Killavullen. Liam Fox set up Jamie Magner for the equalising score before a point each by Liam Cronin and Michael O'Connor moved them 1-10 to 1-8 in front by the 44th minute.

In a thrilling finish Ballyhooly regrouped. Two marvellous points by Barry Johnson and Kevin Kiely had them level before they appeared to have the match winning point at the end of normal time when Denis Kiely set up Brian Lombard for a point 1-11 to 1-10.

In one last twist Killavullen struck for the match winning goal in injury time when a Ballyhooly clearance went astray and it resulted in Liam Cronin finishing to the net as they emerged victors.

KILLAVULLEN: J Angland, J Cagney, F Magner, P Angland, C O'Connor, L Cronin 1-2 (0-1f, 0-1 '45'), B Cotter, R Barry, M O'Connor 0-2, K Lane, B Norris, P O'Sullivan 0-1, J Magner 0-3 (0-2f), E Cotter, P Looney 0-2. Subs: L Fox for P Looney (inj), D O'Grady for C O'Connor, C Lillis for E Cotter, M Nagle 1-0 for B Norris, S O'Mahony for M O'Connor (inj)

BALLYHOOLY: A O'Driscoll, J Gowen, E O'Reilly, C Crowley, J Roche, D O'Brien, G Roche, B Johnson 0-1, S Linehan, D Cooney, D Collins, D Linehan, K Kiely 0-7 (5f) , D Kiely 1-1, D O'Reilly. Subs: F O'Connell for D Cooney, B Lombard 0-1 for D O'Reilly (inj) F Linehan for D Linehan.

Referee: Peter Watson (Kildorrery)