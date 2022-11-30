‘In Praises of Dromtariffe’ charts history of famed Cork GAA club

One of oldest clubs in the country, Dromtariffe GAA launches its history “In Praises of Dromtariffe” in Dromtariffe Parish Hall on Sunday. The club boasts a long and distinguished history of achievement on the playing field, the occasion promises to be a very entertaining afternoon of nostalgia and reminiscing, as generations of former and current Dromtariffe GAA players, officers and supporters convene for this once in a lifetime colloquial occasion.

Founded in 1885, Dromtariffe has been at the heart of the GAA since its very inception. The club continues to grow and encourage a new generation to play the games of football and hurling in addition to promoting ladies football and Scór.

Four years in the making Editor Dan Joe O'Keeffe and a History Committee have really brought the club's history to life on delving into the archives from as far back as the late 19th century to trace the origins of the club.

The first competitive game played by Dromtariffe was against Castlemahon in a Kanturk Tournament. The Castlemahon goal was defended by a priest and it’s said, the reluctance of the Dromtariffe attack to rush in on top cost the side the game.

Thereafter, Dromtariffe competed in North Cork and won the Football Championship for eight consecutive years culminating in representing Cork in the 1893 All Ireland Senior Football Championship. Opponents were Young Irelands from Wexford but the match played in Dublin’s Phoenix Park was abandoned over a disputed goal and Wexford were awarded the game.

Subsequently on the formation of Duhallow Division in 1933, Dromtariffe emerged as kingpins and took county junior and intermediate football championship titles. Thirteen Dromtariffe players backboned a Duhallow team to win the 1936 County Senior Football Championship.

1941 saw Dromtariffe involved in one of the longest sequels in the County SFC and their five game series with Clonakilty heralded a new era for Cork football. Very few events, if any, have left their mark on the history of the GAA in the county, given the classic and titanic battles that unfolded.

Dromtariffe are the pacesetters in the Duhallow Junior A Football Championship on 14 outright wins-adding four outright county titles in 1934, 1938, 1959 and 2018.

During the club’s halcyon days, Dick Harnedy and Miah Murphy surfaced to star for both Cork and Munster as Dromtariffe captured three Duhallow titles during the forties with prominent players such as the Cronin Brothers, Andy and Peter along with Tim Long and Mick Riordan involved.

Of course, the talents of Harnedy were acknowledged on gaining selection on the great Cork Centenary Football Team.

The success trail followed in the following decades, currently Dromtariffe is in safe hands, the provision of impressive amenities is leading to an increased involvement and a greater influence for the GAA in the local community. Indeed its GAA Grounds and Complex in Rathcoole stands as a milestone to the proud history of the GAA and evident on the field of play with growing success in football, hurling and ladies football over the past decade.

The club won its first Duhallow Junior A Hurling Championship title in 2018, clubman Conor O'Callaghan captained Cork to 2020 All Ireland U20 Hurling glory.

In Praises of Dromtarriffe contains a full review of all aspects of the club since its foundation in 1885, it recalls the good and not so good times the club has experienced, a story of commitment, survival and progress to now becoming a most progressive outfit with a very bright future as the numbers of boys and girls playing the games continue to flourish.