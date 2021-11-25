‘In my first season, its just brilliant to be playing,’ says hat-trick hero Colin Walsh

Kanturk Hat Trick Hero, Colin Walsh, bats the sliotar away from Eoin Motherway and Joe Millerick, Fr. O'Neills, during the Cork Senior A Hurling Championship Photo by Gerry Murphy

Goals win games and a stunning hat trick from Colin Walsh paved the way for Kanturk to garner outright honours.

Playing in his first season at adult level, Colin is one of five brothers that are an integral part of the Kanturk side.

“We showed a never say die attitude, nip and tuck all the way through, Fr O’Neills are a great outfit but its an unbelievable feeling and I can’t put it into words on what it means to win a county in this grade.

"For the first goal, Alan passed me the ball and I thought that it had gone wide but fortunately, it crept in,” he said.

However Kanturk were rocked back on their heels with a two goal blast by Fr O’Neills only for Kanturk to recover quickly and lessen the blow, Walsh outlined the background to his second major.

“Every time I gets the ball, our coach Frankie [Flannery] tells me take it on, I thought, I was faster than my marker and I got lucky again,” said a modest Colin.

Level at 2-11 apiece midway through the second half, the game looked for something to turn the tide, Kanturk but particularly young Walsh did so.

“We had registered quite a number of wides, but performance analysis man Seánie tells us, don’t be put off by shooting, usually, its the team that keeps shooting will eventually win. For the third goal, I got a break and decided to pounce for the goal,” he said.

“When I was growing up, Kanturk were intermediate, I’m so proud of this group, there is something special about Kanturk, they can’t lose and a never say die spirit is clearly evident.

"The football final is coming up, hopefully its a repeat of 2017 when we won the double. It’s my first season. It’s just brilliant to be playing at this level,” said Colin.