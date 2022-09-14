Impressive second half sees Lisgoold through to Cork IAHC semi-final at Kildorrery’s expense

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY IAHC QUARTER-FINAL

Lisgoold 0-22

Kildorrery 0-12

Lisgoold were comprehensive winners over Kildorrery in the Co-Op Superstores County IAHC quarter-final at Fermoy on Friday night.

Kildorrery did well in the opening half. They had the opening two points by David Kelly and Finbarr Stapleton. Lisgoold opened with a point by Kieran Cashman. James Keating made a good interception and pointed from long range as the 'Hill' led 0-3 to 0-1.

Kildorrery added a pointed '65 by Peter O'Brien. Good play by Jamie O'Gorman led to a point by James McEniry. Kildorrery created a few good chances but overall they found the Imokilly defence very solid. Ciaran Cronin with very long puck-outs put the Avondhu side under pressure.

Points were exchanged before Peter O'Brien with two points opened up a lead 0-8 to 0-5. In the 27th minute Liam O'Shea pointed a free. O'Brien replied for Kildorrery who led 0-9 to 0-6. In injury time Liam O'Shea and Peter O'Brien exchanged a pointed free as Kildorrery were in a good position at half time ahead 0-10 to 0-7.

On the restart Liam O'Shea pointed an early free. James Keating replied with a long range free. In the 39th minute a foul on David Kelly led to Kildorrery's last score when Peter O'Brien pointed a free 0-12 to 0-8.

Suddenly Lisgoold took control. They were outstanding in the half backline where Kieran Cashman was exceptional. Diarmuid Healy had three rapid points with John Cashman levelling in the 43rd minute 0-12 each.

Good play by Luke Walsh led to the lead point by Diarmuid Healy. Kildorrery defence were under severe pressure. John Cashman pointed entering the final quarter.

Lisgoold controlled matters to the end adding a further 0-8 by Liam O'Shea (four), John Cashman, Mark Hegarty, Kieran Cashman and Cathal Hickey. The winners now face Cloughduv in the Co semi final. Over the hour Lisgoold had 17 wides while Kildorrery were off target 12 times.

LISGOOLD: C Cronin, J Hegarty, C Cashman, C O'Shea, K Cashman 0-4, J Cronin, C Hickey 0-1, C Scannell, J Ryan, I Walsh, Luke Walsh, D Healy 0-5, L O'Shea 0-8 (0-6f), J Cashman 0-3 (0-1f), M Hegarty 0-1 Subs: T Savage for I Walsh, J O'Driscoll for L Walsh, E Holden for J Cronin, C O'Brien for L O'Shea. C Healy for Cathal Cashman

KILDORRERY: I Butler, C O'Baoill, W Fouhy, D McNamara, J O'Gorman, J Keating 0-2 (0-1f), M Walsh, J Hunter, J O'Sullivan, S Kelly, P O'Brien 0-7 (0-4f, 0-1 '65'), F Stapleton 0-1, L Keating, J McEniry 0-1, D Kelly 0-1 Subs: K Hurley for S Kelly (inj C Harrington for D Kelly, K Noonan for J O'Sullivan

REFEREE: Jim McEvoy (Blarney)