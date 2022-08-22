Imokilly rout Avondhu as they claim spot in Cork PSHC knock-out phase

Kieran Walsh, Avondhu goalkeeper, Sean Desmond, Imokilly in action during the Cork Premier Senior Hurling Divisions/Colleges Final at Páirc Uí Rinn Photo by Jim Coughlan

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COLLEGES/DIVISIONAL PSHC FINAL

Imokilly 3-29

Avondhu 1-20

There was to be no major upset in the Co-Op Superstores Divisional/Colleges senior hurling final last Sunday evening in Pairc Uí Rinn where Avondhu made their championship exit at the hands of Imokilly.

The dominant divisional side in recent seasons, the East-Cork men proved much too hot to handle for a spirited Avondhu outfit, confirming they are genuine contenders for the premier SHC title in the process.

The signs were ominous for the losers from the outset, as they were 2-2 to 0-1 behind inside five minutes, and a humiliation of enormous proportions looked on the cards.

It’s to Avondhu’s credit that they stuck to their task, remaining in the hunt throughout the first-half, at the end of which they trailed by 2-15 to 0-13.

They enjoyed their best spell when a Jack Twomey point in the 23rd minute was followed by three more, courtesy of Stephen Condon, who slotted over a brace from frees.

That flurry of scores made it 2-12 to 0-11, and Avondhu had allowed three more decent opportunities to go a begging in this period, with two efforts off-target and another by Twomey dropping short.

All of which meant they could have been back within striking range before Imokilly reasserted their authority approaching the interval.

The bottom line is that Avondhu never looked likely to achieve the desired result after getting off to the worst possible start, with a speculative delivery from distance by Imokilly wing-forward Diarmuid Healy going all the way to the net in the third minute

Their defence, in which Darragh O’Reilly performed creditably at wing-back, was clinically carved open for Imokilly’s second goal scored by Seán Desmond, and it was obvious at that stage the winners possessed the fire-power up front to inflict severe damage.

In fairness, Avondhu also showed they weren’t lacking penetration in attack where Colin O’Brien, Jack Twomey and the excellent Stephen Condon made their presence felt during a first-half in which scores and openings were plentiful.

The manner in which Imokilly smoothly stepped up a gear following Avondhu’s brief purple-patch nearing half-time, however, left little doubt as to where the inaugural Denis O’Riordan Memorial trophy was heading.

Avondhu’s chief tormentor over the hour was Imokilly full-forward Will Leahy, who as well as notching eleven points, four from play, initiated the move that yielded their second goal.

Leahy had particularly able accomplices in Seán Desmond, Barry Lawton and Mike Kelly, while it’s fair to say the Imokilly attack functioned most effectively as a unit overall.

Having fared out reasonably well at centre-back against seasoned stalwart Seamus Harnedy before the break, Mark Keane was entrusted with the task of leading the Avondhu attack in the second-half, with wing-back Brian Buckley moving to the pivotal berth in defence.

The changes made no appreciable difference to the game’s pattern, as Imokilly remained firmly in the driving seat before shattering Avondhu’s resistance in the last quarter.

Ahead by 2-21 to 0-19 with 44 minutes, they proceeded to outscore Avondhu by seven points to one before Mark Keane pulled a goal back for the North-Cork men near the end.

That did little to spare Avondhu’s blushes as Keane’s strike was quickly negated by Imokilly substitute Mark McCarthy and a Sean Desmond point completed the rout.

IMOKILLY: E Davis (St Catherine’s); M Russell (Aghada), D Moran (Castlemartyr), S Hegarty (Dungourney); C O’Brien (St Ita’s), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), J Cronin (Lisgoold); J Leahy (Dungourney) 0-4, K O’Neill (Watergrasshill); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr) 0-2, S Harnedy (St Ita’s) 0-2, D Healy (Lisgoold) 1-1; S Desmond (Watergrasshill) 1-4, W Leahy (Aghada) 0-11 (7f), M Kelly (Castlemartyr) 0-3 Subs: J Stack (Castlemartyr) 0-2 for Healy, 47, Barry Lawton (do.) for O’Neill, 49, M McCarthy (Aghada) 1-0 for J Leahy, 56, L O’Shea (Lisgoold) for Harnedy, 58, E Cronin (Youghal) for Kelly, 61

AVONDHU: K Walsh (Kilworth); E Burke (Kilshannig), E McGrath (Kilworth), B Carey (Araglin); B Buckley (Dromina), M Keane (Ballygiblin) 1-1, D O’Reilly (Ballyhooley) 0-1: J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin) L Cronin (Killavullen); B O’Reilly (Shanballymore), J Twomey (Kilshannig) 0-1, C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels) 0-6 (2f); J Magnier (Dromina) 0-1, D Jones (do.), S Condon (Harbour Rangers) 0-9 (5f) Subs: M Lenahan (Buttevant) 0-1 for Jones, 16, S Linehan (Ballyhooley) for Cronin (injured), 32, B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers) for Magnier, 39, E Cotter (Kilavullen) for Lenahan, 57, D O’Brien (Harbour Rangers) for Carey, 57

REFEREE: D Daly (Brian Dillons)