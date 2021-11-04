‘I think we’ll have learned a lot from tonight,’ says Éire Óg boss after Barrs defeat

Éire Óg Manager Harry O'Reilly issues instructions from the sidelines during the Bon Secours Premier Senior Football Championship at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday evening Photo by George Hatchell

COUNTY PSFC QUARTER-FINAL

St Finbarr’s 1-16

Éire Óg 0-12

It all began so brightly for Éire Óg in the county premier senior football championship quarter-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh last Friday evening.

Bursting from the traps, they scorched into a six-point lead during the opening quarter, performing with such flair and assurance that they looked quite capable of upsetting the odds against fancied St Finbarrs.

Their hopes of advancing to the last four in their first season operating at the top level weren’t realised, however, despite the fact that they enjoyed a numerical advantage in the last quarter.

After the Barrs were reduced to 14 players following the dismissal of Brian Hayes for a reckless tackle, Daniel Goulding converted the resultant free to level matters, 0-11 to 0-11, in the 46th minute.

Considering the Muskerry side didn’t go on to snatch the initiative from there, and in view of how promisingly they shaped up during the opening exchanges, it could be argued it was very much a case of flattering to deceive on their part.

At the same time, to do so would be less than generous to the Barrs, who rose to the challenge in commendable style when the need was greatest, clearly demonstrating why they are currently installed as favourites to regain the title they previously held in 2018.

Éire Óg really had no answers when the Barrs clicked into top gear on the run-in, sealing their victory with a typically slick and cohesive raid that yielded a goal from Enda Dennehy in the 59th minute.

Dennehy’s strike made it 1-15 to 0-12, and Ian Maguire, fed by Steven Sherlock, stretched the gap to seven points in stoppage time.

That Maguire and Sherlock should be involved in the score that put the finishing touch to the Barrs’ convincing performance was entirely fitting, as they both played key roles in their triumph.

Maguire was a colossus at midfield, doing most to inspire their recovery from an uncertain start, and remaining hugely influential over the course of the second-half.

For his part, Sherlock, kept on a fairly tight rein by Éire Óg full-back John Mullins before the break, exploded into action on the resumption, shooting four sublime points from play, tacking ón another four from placed balls, and providing the pass that put Enda Dennehy clean through for the clinching goal.

There’s no denying the Barrs’ two big guns delivered the goods in spades, but the bottom line is it was a compelling team display that enabled them to progress to a second successive semi-final.

Full credit to Éire Óg for the way they took the game to the Barrs from the outset, making it abundantly clear they weren’t in the least bit intimidated by the task ahead.

An excellent point by Daniel Goulding got them off the mark, and, after Ian Maguire equalised with a fisted effort for the Barrs, the rampant Ovens men reeled off six points on the trot before Conor McCrickard added to the winners’ tally in the 15th minute.

Jack Murphy, Dylan Foley, Joe Cooper and Kevin Hallissey chipped in with tasty scores from play in this period when Murphy and Ronan O’Toole both made a telling impact at midfield.

Centre-back John Cooper regularly pushed forward to good effect as well, while Joe Cooper and Dylan Foley looked particularly threatening in an attack that moved most menacingly as a unit.

With team skipper Ian Maguire leading by example from midfield, the Barrs managed to take much of the wind from Éire Óg’s sails as the first-half aged, but there was everything to play for when the score stood at 0-9 to 0-7 in favour of last year’s senior ‘A’ kingpins at the interval.

The game swung firmly in the Barrs’ direction in the second-half, however, with their defence putting up the shuttters to such an extent that Rian O’Flynn was the only Éire Óg player to register a score from play with an effort that made it 0-10 apiece in the 36th minute.

Prior to that Steven Sherlock had landed three points for the Barrs, the third from a ‘45, and he continued to operate devastatingly up front until the finish.

He bagged a brace shortly after Brian Hayes had been red-carded to put the Barrs back in the driving seat, and Éire Óg never seriously threatened to dislodge them subsequently.

In light of their encouraging start, it’s hardly surprising that Éire Óg manager Harry O’Reilly was extremely disappointed with the way the contest unfolded, but he admitted the Barrs were most worthy victors.

“I thought we sat back a bit and were a little sluggish when we had the extra-man, but experience is huge at this level, and it was certainly a factor in enabling the Barrs to come out on top,” he said.

“I think we’ll have learned a lot from tonight, we’ve won two county titles over the last couple of years, and, with a young team, we definitely have ambitions to go another step or two in this grade in the near future.”

ST FINBARRS: J Kerins; C Scully, S Ryan, A O’Connor; C Lyons 0-1, J Burns, A Lyne; I Maguire 0-2, E Comyns; D O’Brien, B Hayes, C Barrett 0-1; E Dennehy 1-0, S Sherlock 0-10 (3f, 2’45), C McCrickard 0-2 (1f) Subs: E McGreevey for Comyns, 30, C Walsh for O’Brien, 41, B Hennessy for Scully, 41, L Hannigan for McCrickard, 47, I O’Callaghan for Barrett, 62

ÉIRE ÓG: C Kelly; C McGoldrick, J Mullins, M Corkery; D O’Herlihy, John Cooper, D Dineen; R O’Toole, J Murphy 0-2; Joe Cooper 0-1, C O’Callaghan, K Hallissey 0-1; D Foley 0-1, D Goulding 0-6 (4f, 1’45), R O’Flynn 0-1 Subs: B Hurley for Foley, 53, D Kelly for Joe Cooper, 58.

REFEREE: C Lane (Banteer)