‘I know those players, they're gutted in there, they're really hurting’ – Kingston fronts up after Banner defeat

Kieran Kingston stood a dejected figure in the less than salubrious surroundings of an empty locker room in the bowels of Semple Stadium last Sunday.

After his Cork side had been seen off by Clare the Tracton man had to face the ever growing hordes of journalists looking to get his thoughts on another failure for a side favoured by many at the start of the year as genuine challengers to Limerick’s dominance.

Often when a manager stands and talks just after a big loss the man charged with picking and preparing the side struggles to put his finger on the reasons why, instead he tends to look for the positives.

Well last Sunday, Kingston achieved the latter, but the man trusted with bringing the good times back to the Rebel County also gave his thoughts on what happened, and why it happened.

"You get to an All-Ireland final as we did a year ago, there wasn't any expectation around the group. You lose it obviously and you have a good league campaign and you get to another final, I think expectation increases among everyone and that's understandable.

"With that comes plaudits when you win and criticism when you lose. We all know that, that comes with the territory and you know that because you are writing it, or getting people to write it. You know that well.

“After the Limerick game and all that happened in the two weeks since, what was said by different people has affected players as well. People are entitled to their opinions.

"I thought we showed a bit of nervousness on the back of that, definitely in the first 20 minutes and on the scoreboard, 11 points down at one stage with 14 minutes to go. I know there was a wind but there wasn't that much of a wind.

“Expectation brings that, but that's part and parcel of the game. Pressure is a privilege in this environment. If you couldn't deal with criticism or couldn't take pressure, you shouldn't be in this game, player or management that's the way it is. I've a backroom team here over 20 people and we've 35 on the panel, they're extremely hard-working people.

“We all do this on a voluntary basis and we give our heart and soul to it, as do the players and that’s the way it should be. We're proud to do it and we're proud to be involved with Cork hurling.

"I know those players, they're gutted in there, they're really hurting, as we are. But we're proud to be involved with Cork. Any pressure, any outside noise ain't going to change how we feel about that.”

Negatives aside, there were some positives to work on.

"We've been criticised as you all know for conceding too many goals in the last few games. Today was a bonus, they had one shot on goal, but we conceded a lot of points from further out the field and they compensated for that.

"Alan [Connolly] did well, he’s a young lad just out of Under 20, bad injury early on in the year and he has recovered well from that and he showed it today.”

Kingston not only made personnel changes for the Clare game but also tweaked the teams style of play after some pretty cringe moments in the Treaty clash.

“We got turned over quite a bit in that [Limerick] game coming out from the back. We conceded a couple of goals and they were things you were obviously going to work on. Things that don't go well for you. They were certainly better today.

“Trying to get a balance between evolving teams as they change the style, when to run and work it through the lines, and when to let it go, and have the players that can do both.

"That's the mix and match at times, you got to vary it depending on the opposition. It's not all about what we do, as any manager would say to you, it's about what the opposition do as well.

“If they're dropping a guy back, you lump it in on top of John Conlon or Tadhg De Búrca, that makes no sense, so it depends what the opposition do, it's know to dictate what happens when players go out beyond the white line.

"You obviously have to be prepped to either go long when the opportunity is there or to work through the lines when it's not. We give the players licence to do that, to take ownership, depending on what setup they're playing against at any particular time, into the wind, with the wind.

"You notice there, teams change setups from quarter to quarter, you got to be able to adjust to that.”

Cork may well be still in the championship, but their fate is now not in their own hands – something that Kingston feels is beyond his thought process.

"We can only control what is in front of us. We can’t change what happened today or the last day. We've lost control of our own destiny. At the end of the day players are representing Cork in two weeks’ time in Walsh Park.

"It's a big game, it's a four-game round robin and we expect that they represent that jersey in a proper manner when we go there irrespective of the league final. We can't control that. We can only control what's going on in that game in two weeks’ time as best as we can.”