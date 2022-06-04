Hurley and O’Callaghan goals drive Cork to first round win over Louth

Brian Hurley of Cork is tackled by Daire Kelly, left, Sam Mulroy of Louth during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Cork and Louth at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

ALL IRELAND SFC QUALIFIER ROUND 1

Cork 2-12

Louth 2-8

Cork are through to Round 2 of the All-Ireland qualifiers after seeing off Louth by four points in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon.

The Rebels battled past a dogged and less than adventurous Louth side to continue their quest for something akin to progress, however, the home side will take little from the effort except the win.

Led in the scoring stakes by Stephen Sherlock, Cork looked to push on as much as they were allowed, but the visitors just didn’t come to play anything other than defensive football – stopping Cork on their own 45 minute line.

Brian Hurley, Ian Maguire and hugely impressive displays from Mallow’s Matty Taylor and Douglas’ Seán Powter went a long way to explaining Cork’s dominance however that superiority didn’t always show itself on the scoreboard.

From the off, it was clear that Louth’s tactics were to soak up whatever Cork could throw at them, then steam forward when the ball was turned over – and, while the style may have been soul-destroying stuff to watch, it was obviously working as 22 minutes in the sides were level.

Cork were first to register a score with Sherlock slotting over a free from distance – making up for a one he missed a couple of minutes previous from a similar position.

Hurley was next on the scoresheet with a classy score from play – the same player landed an impeccable moments later – Cork looking solid, Louth rarely taking a trip past the halfway line.

The game was all square on 16 minutes when the visitors ran the length of the pitch to raise the first green flag of the afternoon – wing-back Liam Jackson getting on the end of a through ball from Sam Mulroy to finish past Christopher Kelly in the Cork goal.

Sherlock restored the Cork lead on 21 minutes only for Mulroy to land his first point of the afternoon – a close-in placed ball effort.

Cork kept most of the possession and continued to knock on the Louth door – Sherlock adding points three and four to push Cork two up with 30 minutes on the clock.

The Leinster side fought back with a pair of points (Mulroy and Dan Corcoran), but a big point from Hurley had Cork in at the interval up by one – 0-7 to 1-3.

Hard to work out what Cork management could say at the break to get this one moving but a free from Sherlock and a turnover from Hurley, his second in a minute, resulted in Sherlock again slotting over, Cork up two.

Championship debutant Kelly was called into action twice in the 48thminute and both times he came up trumps – a straightforward save from John Clutterbuck was followed by an instinctive effort to fend off a Ciaran Keenan fisted effort – another Mulroy free cut the gap to the minimum with 20 left on the clock.

A 45 from Sherlock and a point from Hurley followed before the full forward blasted home to raise Cork’s first major. Cork looked to be on their way to the win but three points on the bounce from Mickey Harte’s men had this one back to three as the game creeped into injury time.

Cork’s midfielder Colm O’Callaghan bagged the Rebels’ second goal on 72 minutes only for Louth full forward Conor Grimes to hit back with his sides second goal of the game 60 seconds later.

Despite Louth’s efforts there was to be no heroic turnaround as a free from Sherlock signalled the end of what was a frantic last five, but overall a terrible day for the purists.

Cork are through to the second round and will find out their opposition in Monday morning’s draw.

CORK: C Kelly; S Powter, M Shanley, K O’Donovan; J Cooper, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan 1-0, I Maguire; J O’Rourke, E Sweeney, D Dineen; S Sherlock 0-8 (0-6f, 0-145), B Hurley 1-4 (0-1m), C O’Mahony Subs: B Hayes for C O’Mahony (ht), D Gore for J O’Rourke (51), T Corkery for S Powter (69) reversed (72), C Kiely for D Dineen (70), P Walsh for E Sweeney (72), T Corkery for S Powter (73)

LOUTH: J Califf; D Corcoran 0-1, B Duffy, D McKenny; D McConnon, N Sharkey, L Jackson 1-1; J Clutterbuck, C Early; C McKeever, S Mulroy 0-4f, C Downey 0-1; C Lennon, D Nally, R Burns Subs: C Keenan for R Byrnes (43), T Durnin for C Earley (45), L Grey for C McKeever (62), C Grimes 1-0 for D Nally (65), T Jackson 0-1 for C Lennon (66)

REFEREE: C Maguire (Clare)