Hurlers lower Banner with 1-10 without replay in first half to start League on winning note

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B

Cork 2-30

Clare 2-21

A highly positive start by the Cork hurlers in the Allianz National League at Pairc Ui Chaoimh last Saturday who weren’t in the least bit flattered by their nine-point victory over Clare in a contest that had lost its competitive edge long before the finish, with the Rebels making what amounted to a decisive push towards the end of the first half.

It yielded 1-10 without reply, allowing them to turn over 1-19 to 1-9 in front, and they added two points on the resumption before Clare ended their lenghty barren-spell in the 43rd minute.

After substitute Luke Meade fired in Cork’s second goal in the 68th minute, they held a massive 15-point advantage, but they took the foot off the pedal to a certain extent in the closing stages, allowing the visitors to pilfer an unanswered 1-3 - substitute Domhnall McMahon the goal-scorer deep in stoppage time.

As opening league games go, it was an encouraging performance from Kieran Kingston’s side, although the Cork boss felt there were aspects of it that need to be worked on.

“I thought we were really sloppy coming down the home stretch,” said Kingston, who also pointed out that it took the team a long time to settle.

"We started off slowly, we were a bit nervous I thought, and our elementary mistakes contributed to a lot of Clare’s scores early on. I suppose that’s going to happen at this stage of the season, and I’d have to say we were very good at times.

“The bottom line is we got our two points on the board, we’re obviously happy with the victory, but we’ve a lot to work on,” he stressed.

In view of the emphatic nature of Cork’s triumph, it’s remarkable that, despite playing with the wind to their backs, they didn’t hit the front in the first-half until wing-back Tim O’Mahony rattled the net in the 27th minute.

Clare had shaped up well prior to that, with centre-forward Cathal Malone chipping in with three points from play as they moved 0-6 to 0-4 ahead during the first ten minutes.

They were 1-9 to 0-9 up after full-forward Shane Meehan smartly eluded the attentions of Cork’s No 3 Ger Millerick to set Mark Rodgers up for a goal in the 22nd minute, but that was as good as it got for the Banner men before the break.

Dominating at midfield and in the half-back line, Cork proceeded to pile on the pressure, and Tim O’Mahony’s goal, resulting from good work by Conor Lehane and Shane Kingston, signalled the opening of the floodgates.

After Shane Barrett, fed by Sean Twomey, had a cracking shot deflected outside the posts by Clare custodian Eibhear Quilligan three minutes earlier, Kingston, unerring from placed balls, cut the deficit to two points from the resultant ‘65’ before O’Mahony’s strike made it 1-10 to 1-9.

Scoring more or less for fun, Cork effectively sucked the life from Clare’s resistance as the first-half drew to a close, with five of their starting forwards, as well as midfielders Darragh Fitzgibbon and Ciaran Joyce and half-backs O’Mahony and Mark Coleman, contributing to their tally before the interval.

Points from Kingston and Fitzgibbon stretched Cork’s advantage to 12 when play resumed before Clare free-taker David Reidy broke the Rebels’ scoring sequence in the 43rd minute.

There was never a hint of a recovery from Brian Lohan’s men as the second-half progressed, however, as Cork coasted to a win embellished by Luke Meade’s well-taken goal, resulting from an opening created by another substitute Robbie O’Flynn.

No fewer than twelve Cork players, including substitutes Meade and Padraig Power, got on the scoresheet over the hour, and, all in all, the display was most satisfactory, sufficient to suggest they’ll travel to Birr in buoyant mood for the Round 2 clash with Offaly this week-end

CORK: P Collins (Ballinhassig); N O’Leary (Castlelyons), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), S O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); T O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) 1-0, M Coleman (Blarney) 0-5 (3f), R Downey (Glen Rovers) 0-1; C Joyce (Castlemartyr), 0-3, D Fitzgibbon (Charleville) 0-4; C Lehane (Midleton) 0-1, S Harnedy (St Ita’s) 0-2, S Twomey (Courcey Rovers); S Kingston (Douglas) 0-9 (5f, 1 ‘65’), A Cadogan (do.) 0-1, S Barrett (Blarney) 0-3. Subs: C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Lehane, 42, J O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Twomey 53, P Power (Blarney) 0-1, for Cadogan 56, L Meade (Newcestown) 1-0 for Harnedy 55, R O’Flynn (Erins Own) for Barrett, 65, S O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton) for O’Leary (injured).

CLARE: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan 0-2, J Browne, A Fitzgerald; D McInerney, R Mounsey; M Rodgers 1-5 (2f), C Malone 0-5, R Taylor 0-2; A Shanaher, S Meehan 0-1, D Reidy 0-3 (f). Subs: P Crotty 0-2 for Mounsey, 40, D McMahon 1-0, for Shanaher, 55, D Fitzgerald for Reidy, 55, P Donnellan 0-1 for McInerney, 55.

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick)