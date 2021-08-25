Hoping Horgan and Harnedy get over the line eventually

Is Patrick Horgan destined to depart the inter-county stage without an All-Ireland medal?

At 33, it has to be acknowledged that time is no longer on the side of the silken-skilled Glen Rovers sticksman, and, with several teams more or less at the same level in the current hurling world, there’s no guarantee he’ll receive another opportunity to exhibit his talents on the big stage following Cork’s humiliation at Limerick’s hands last Sunday.

Called up to the senior squad in 2008, Horgan got his first start under Gerald McCarthy in an All-Ireland quarter-final against Clare that year when he also lined out in the semi-final before being replaced towards the end of a contest which was lost to Kilkenny.

Having spent three years on the Cork minor team, winning three Munster championship medals, he was always regarded as a prodigious talent, but it’s fair to say his transition to senior ranks didn’t go as smoothly as might have been expected.

In Cork’s three championship outings in 2009, for instance, he was called ashore in two (against Tipperary in the Munster championship and against Galway in an All-Ireland qualifier), and he didn’t start in the other which yielded the team’s sole win at Offaly’s expense.

It was a similar story in 2010, as Horgan played from start to finish in just one of Cork’s six championship games, but he began to blossom in the Red jersey the following year when wins over Laois and Offaly were sandwiched by defeats from Tipp in Munster and Galway in an All-Ireland qualifier.

He was widely regarded as Cork’s top player in 2011, but he had to wait another two seasons to gain All-Star recognition for the first time.

He now has four All-Star awards to this credit - testimony to his status as one of the most accomplished forwards of his generation.

He’s in with a shout of picking up a fifth this year, which would enable him to join former greats Jimmy Barry-Murphy of the Barrs, Midleton’s John Fenton and Na Piarsaigh’s Tony O’Sullivan as Cork’s leading recipients in hurling.

Over the past four or five seasons on the senior inter-county front, there is no disputing Horgan has fully realised the enormous potential he displayed during his under-age days.

And, in the wake of Galway’s triumph in 2017 which allowed Joe Canning to finally taste All-Ireland glory, Horgan would be generally ranked as the most proficient performer involved in this year’s championship yet to win hurling’s most cherished accolade.

At the same time, a similar case might be made for Seamus Harnedy, who, along with Horgan, lined out when Cork previously appeared in an All-Ireland final in 2013.

They are the only survivors from the team which lost to Clare in a replay eight seasons ago, and Harnedy probably felt he wouldn’t have to wait so long for another opportunity to display his wares in the game’s showpiece following that defeat.

It was his first year involved at senior level, and the St Ita’s clubman, who never played minor or Under 21 hurling with Cork, certainly took to the big-time like a duck to water.

While he did impress when given a run with the Cork intermediate team, it was primarily his displays with UCC in the Fitzgibbon Cup that brought him to the attention of the senior management, headed by Jimmy Barry-Murphy.

That he exploded on to the inter-county stage can be gauged from his inclusion on the All-Star team in 2013, and he remained Cork’s marquee attacker in subsequent seasons, rarely failing to make a worthwhile impact as a ball-winning half-forward and score-getter.

As with Patrick Horgan, the 31-year old is showing no signs of decline at the moment, as was underlined last Sunday when he was clearly the most effective Cork performer on view.

Horgan, forced to exist on scraps at full-forward, came away with his reputation intact as well, and the likelihood is both will be key members of the team for a few more years to come.

Whether Cork can return to the top in the near future is anyone’s guess, of course, but at this stage the probability is that Horgan and Harnedy will be forced to bring the curtain down on their distinguished careers without having collected the game’s top prize.