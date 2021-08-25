Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 21.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hoping Horgan and Harnedy get over the line eventually

Time is running out for Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy to get their hands on a Celtic cross

Séamus Harnedy of Cork arrives before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Séamus Harnedy of Cork arrives before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Séamus Harnedy of Cork arrives before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Séamus Harnedy of Cork arrives before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Corkman

Noel Horgan

Is Patrick Horgan destined to depart the inter-county stage without an All-Ireland medal?

At 33, it has to be acknowledged that time is no longer on the side of the silken-skilled Glen Rovers sticksman, and, with several teams more or less at the same level in the current hurling world, there’s no guarantee he’ll receive another opportunity to exhibit his talents on the big stage following Cork’s humiliation at Limerick’s hands last Sunday.

Called up to the senior squad in 2008, Horgan got his first start under Gerald McCarthy in an All-Ireland quarter-final against Clare that year when he also lined out in the semi-final before being replaced towards the end of a contest which was lost to Kilkenny.

Most Watched

Privacy