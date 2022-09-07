Holland late point earns Kanturk narrow win and place in Duhallow JAFC final

Kanturk's Denis O'Connor wins the ball against Castlemagner in the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW JAFC SEMI-FINAL

Kanturk 0-11

Castlemagner 1-7

A late flurry of points secured Kanturk a thrilling victory over Castlemagner in a gripping conclusion to the opening semi-final to the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC at Glantane.

For the most part, a tense and dour affair yet those in the large crowd witnessed a frantic finish, Kanturk rallying from the concession of a goal to land the closing three points culminating on Kryle Holland landing the match winner from a free deep into injury time.

When the pressure came on, Kanturk underlined their unnerving resolve to show composure to get the verdict at the finishing line. Much of the excitement was packed into the closing stages, Castlemagner grabbed a likely match winning goal from Evan Magner in the 59th min to jump 1-7 to 0-8 ahead.

Kanturk looked under duress yet they answered the stern questions with Kryle Holland and Adam Murphy posting points to square up the contest. Indeed the initiative remained with Kanturk for Holland to land the match winning point in the third minute of injury time.

Pretty close from the outset with Castlemagner availing of solid work from Alan Morrissey, Donal Gayer, Danny Linehan and Seán Falvey to enjoy early dominance. Going forward, Conor Murphy and Linehan found the target before Kanturk settled with points from Gavin Kenehen, Holland and Cameron Hendry.

However scores were in short supply, Falvey obliged for Castlemagner to shade matters at the interval 0-4 to 0-3. It remained nip and tuck on the restart, Castlemagner offering a little more purpose, points from Falvey and Linehan stretched their position.

Kanturk looked in bother but a couple of personnel alterations brought about an improvement, Liam Cashman and Conor Breen introduced and complimented the solid play of the O’Connor brothers, Holland and Adam Murphy.

Mounting a series of chances, Castlemagner were thankful to a fine save by ‘keeper Daniel O’Callaghan as Keneghen chipped in with a pair and a Holland effort gathered parity. Holland added a pointed free for a lead before the late fireworks, Magner netting from close range much to the joy of Castlemagner.

Kanturk refused to panic and delivered when needed, climaxing on Holland coolly slotting over the matchwinning point from a free.

KANTURK: R Cashman; P Leahy, E O'Connor, A Murphy 0-1; Dylan O'Connor, Denis O'Connor, E McAulliffe; B Healy, J Fitzpatrick; D O'Donoughue, K Holland 0-5 (0-3f), G Kenehen 0-4 (0-2f); C Hendry 0-1, E Geaney, C Carroll. Subs. L Cashman for D O'Donoughue, C Breen for E McAulliffe, O Daly for C Hendry.

CASTLEMAGNER: D O'Callaghan; A Morrissey, D Vaughan, D Lucey; A O'Keeffe, D Gayer, T O'Riordan; D Linehan 0-3 (0-2f), C Murphy 0-2; D Murphy, L O'Riordan, S Falvey 0-2 (0-1f); J Cott, E Magner 1-0, T Murphy. Subs. D O'Sullivan for L O'Riordan, C O'Sullivan for D Murphy, C Massey for T Murphy.

Referee: C Lane (Banteer)