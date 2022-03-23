Holders Cullen up and running in Ducon Cup

First half goals lay groundwork for Emmets win Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

DUCON CUP

Cullen 1-17

Newmarket 2-7

A flying start allowed Ducon Cup holders Cullen record a comfortable victory over Newmarket.

Few could argue with the outcome, Cullen displayed the better teamwork with Mike O'Riordan, Seamus Fleming and Cormac Hickey dominant in defence with Darragh Twomey influential at midfield.

And going forward, Brian O'Connell, Luke Murphy, Michael Twomey and Aaron Nolan chipped in with points for Cullen to hold a 0-12 to 0-2 advantage at the break. Newmarket improved on the restart, their industry rewarded on goals by Alan Ryan and Cathal Browne.

However Cullen weren't for relenting, the outcome confirmed on a late goal netted by Gearóid Twomey.

CULLEN: L Mullane; M O'Riordan, S Fleming, A O'Sullivan; C Kerins. P Fleming, C Hickey; D Twomey, L Murphy 0-4; B O'Connell 0-2, , T O'Keeffe 0-1, W O'Keeffe 0-1; M Twomey 0-2, A Nolan 0-6, G Twomey 0-1 Subs: P Murphy, D Hickey, J Twomey, D Murphy, C Walsh

NEWMARKET: N O'Connor; P Goggin, P Browne, S Murphy; D Norton, A Ryan 1-0, S McAuliffe; D Cottrell 0-1, C Browne 1-1; T J Bodie 0-1, C O'Sullivan, E Allen; P O'Sullivan, R Stack, R O'Keeffe 0-2 Subs: L McCarthy, T Ryan

REFEREE: D Hickey (Millstreet)

DUCON CUP

Knocknagree 3-18

Lyre 0-7

A dominant Knocknagree overcame the challenge of visiting Lyre . The hosts performed with intensity in a competent all round team performance.

The ideal start for Knocknagree, Niall O'Connor converting a penalty with Kevin Barry, Patrick Doyle, Michael McSweeney and Tadc O'Mahony also on the score sheet to enjoy a 1-10 to 0-2 grip by the interval.

Lyre raised the tempo on the restart, availing of good points from David Barrett, Alan Coughlan and Kevin Tarrant . However Knocknagree refused to be thrown off course, their position boosted considerably on a pair of goals netted by Richard O'Connor.

KNOCKNAGREE: A O'Sullivan; A Sheehan, S Daly, C O'Connor 0-1; D Mahoney 0-1, T O'Connor, Neil O'Connor; P Doyle 0-2, M McSweeney 0-3; R O'Connor 2-0, J Dennehy 0-1, C White, K Barry 0-3, Niall O'Connor 1-6, T Mahony 0-2

LYRE: L Philpott; C O'Neill, McAulliffe, C O'Keeffe; E O'Brien, C Coughlan, N Twomey; K Tarrant 0-1, C O'Keeffe; E Wilson, A Coughlan 0-3, C Twohig; D Barrett 0-3, L O'Brien, J Fogarty Sub: M Twomey

REFEREE: D Carroll (Kanturk)