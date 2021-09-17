Hibernian Hotel JAHC Round-up: Wins for Fermoy, Kilshannig and Ballygiblin

Harbour Rovers' Peter Condon gets past Castletownroche's Dylan O'Connor during last weekend’s Hibernian Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship game in Ballyhooly Photo by Eric Barry

HIBERNIAN HOTEL JAHC

Fermoy 3-21

Araglin 3-9

Fermoy were always in control in the Hibernian Hotel JAHC game with Araglin at Ballygiblin on Sunday.

The opening stages saw Fermoy reel off three early points before Araglin got back on level terms when Jack Kearney netted in the sixth minute 0-3 to 1-0. Fermoy continued to set the pace with Arlene Aherne, David Lardner, Sean McCarthy, Alan O'Connor, Daniel O'Flynn and James Carr doing well.

They added five points on the spin by David Lardner (2) David O'Callaghan, Alan O'Connor and Gary O'Callaghan that moved them 0-8 to 1-0 in front by the 12th minute. Ben Carey had a point for Araglin before Fermoy had the first of their three goals when Mark Flynn finished to the net 1-9 to 1-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Fermoy continued to control matters and helped by a goal by Garry O'Callaghan in the closing moments as he was first to react after Mark Flynn's effort was saved by the Araglin keeper Sean Brackett as they held a commanding 2-13 to 1-4 lead at the interval.

On the changeover Araglin gave did well with Tom Kenneally, Oisin Hickey, Ben Carey, Jack Kearney, Martin Keogh and Seán Motherway to the fore. They reeled off two goals in quick succession by Martin Keogh to trail 2-13 to 3-5.

Try as they might they were unable to reduce the margin any further with an evenly balanced Fermoy side prevailing from here. David Lardner was very effective at centre forward and two points each by Lardner and Arlene Aherne pushed them 2-17 to 3-6 clear by the 40th minute.

Oisín and Fionnan Hickey had points for Araglin but there was no denying Fermoy. They added a further 1-4 in the last quarter – the goal by Mark Flynn as they ran out convincing winners.

FERMOY: J Shanahan, L Aherne, R O'Callaghan, C Condon, J Carr, S McCarthy, A Aherne 0-2, A O'Connor 0-1, D O'Flynn, G O'Callaghan 1-4, D Lardner 0-9 (0-4f), D O'Callaghan 0-2, B Twomey, 0- 1,M Flynn 2-2, D Chambers Subs: E Delaney for D Chambers, G Murphy for D O'Flynn

ARAGLIN: S Brackett, P.J Aherne, S Russell, L Lomasney, B Carey 0-1, C O'Mahony, T Kenneally 0-1, F Hickey 0-1, S Hegarty, P Hynes, O Hickey 0-3f. S Motherway 0-2, S Walsh, M Keogh 2-0, J Kearney 1-1 Subs: P Finn for C O'Mahony (inj) J Kearney for S Motherway, D Browne for S Hegarty

REFEREE: Dave O'Farrell (Mitchelstown)

HIBERNIAN HOTEL JAHC

Kilshannig 4-14

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 2-13

The meeting of Kilshannig and Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels produced an exciting Hibernian Hotel JAHC game at Mallow on Sunday evening.

Colin O'Brien opened the scoring for the Gaels. Darragh O'Sullivan placed Jack Kearney for the equaliser. Darragh O'Sullivan pointed for Kilshannig after good play by Paddy Walsh.

Daniel Relihan levelled at 0-2 each. Kilshannig hit the front by Roddy O'Mahony with Michael Hedigan levelling for the third and last time in the ninth minute 0-3 each. Kilshannig hit a purple patch. Eoghan Burke and Barry O'Shea had points before Jack Twomey worked well for Barry O'Shea who goaled.

Good defensive play by Bill Curtin led to an Evan O'Sullivan point 1-7 to 0-3. Jack Twomey had a goal just before the water break 2-7 to 0-3. On the restart Colm O'Shea worked well for Evan O'Sullivan who goaled 3-7 to 0-3.

Both sides exchanged three points each by half time as Kilshannig were well ahead 3-10 to 0-6.

For the second half Gaels were a different side. They took control in the half backline and midfield sectors where Josh Hudner and substitute Kieran Curtin were very effective. Colin O'Brien had two goals from frees as well as pointed frees. Josh Hudner had a very good point.

O'Brien pointed a sideline cut and by the 40th minute the Glantane sides lead was just 3-10 to 2-9. O'Brien also had two close in frees saved by John Quinn. At the water break the lead was down to a point 3-10 to 2-12. Kilshannig had gone 17 minutes without a score.

On the resumption Kilshannig went another six minutes without a score. Evan O'Sullivan pointed a free. Colin O'Brien landed a long range free for Gaels. In the 58th minute Jack Twomey pointed a free 3-12 to 2- 12.

Kieran Twomey and Shane Coleman exchanged a point with Barry O'Shea having an injury time goal that saw Kilshannig hold out for a 4-14 to 2-13 win.

KILSHANNIG: J Quinn, C Murphy, B Curtin, B Guerin, M Twomey, E Burke 0-1f., C O'Shea, P Walsh, D O'Sullivan 0-1, K Twomey 0-2, R O'Mahony 0-1, B O'Shea 2-2, E O'Sullivan 1-3 (0-2f), J Twomey 1-3 (0-1f), J Kearney 0-1 Subs: T Cunningham for C O'Shea (blood) C O'Shea for T Cunningham, E O'Sullivan for J Kearney, T Cunningham for R O'Mahony, T O'Regan for E O'Sullivan,

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: G Healy, D O'Brien, T Fehin, J Kelly, N O'Callaghan, S O'Callaghan, M Hedigan 0-1, J Hudner 0-2, Vincent Daly, Daniel Curtin, C O'Brien 2-8 (2-6f. 0-1 s/l), S Hedigan, D Relihan 0-1, E Evans, S Coleman 0-1 Subs: C Healy for N O'Callaghan, K Curtin for E Evans.

REFEREE: Ciarán O'Regan (Ballyhea)

HIBERNIAN HOTEL JAHC

Clyda Rovers 1-17

Ballyhooly 1-17

A draw was a fitting result when Clyda Rovers and Ballyhooly finished level in the Hibernian Hotel JAHC at Killavullen on Sunday evening.

In an entertaining contest both teams enjoyed their moments over the hour. The opening stages saw the sides tied at 0-1 and 0-2 each before Ballyhooly with two points in quick succession by Dan Roche and Barry Johnson moved double scores ahead by the 14th minute.

Chris Buckley responded with a point for the Rovers but it was Ballyhooly that increased their lead in the 16th minute when Seamus Roche set up Barry Johnson who finished to the net following a fine solo run 1-4 to 0-3.

Over the next couple of minutes Diarmuid Linehan, Seamus Ronayne, Colm Crowley and Kevin Coffey swapped points before Clyda Rovers struck for their goal in the 25th minute when Daniel O'Callaghan finished to the net following a goal mouth scramble after his initial shot at goal was saved by the Ballyhooly keeper Patrick O'Connor 1-6 to 1-5.

In their next attack Clyda Rovers forced level when James Buckley picked out Daniel O'Callaghan who pointed.

The sides was also tied at 1-7 each. In the closing moments Ballyhooly struck a purple patch and it was reflected when Darragh O'Reilly, Denis Kiely and Colm Crowley reeled off rapid points that helped them hold a 1-10 to 1-8 lead at the interval.

On the changeover Clyda Rovers were quick into the action with Cian O'Sullivan, Kenneth Fitzgerald, David Walsh, Seamus Ronayne, James Buckley, Kevin Coffey and Daniel O'Callaghan to the fore.

The Mourneabbey side reeled off the next four points on the spin that moved them 1-12 to 1-10 in front by the 42nd minute. In a thrilling half the game really came to life. Ballyhooly had to wait till the 44th minute to open their second half account when Barry Johnson pointed a free and it was followed with a fine point from substitute Eoin Twomey that forced level at 1-12 each.

This was the trend from here to the end with the sides being tied at 1-13, 1-14, 1-15, 1-16 and 1-17 apiece when Kevin Coffey (three) Barry Johnson (two) Diarmuid Linehan, David Walsh, Eoin Twomey, Seamus Ronayne and Seamus Roche had some marvellous scores for their respective sides.

CLYDA ROVERS: C Roche, R Flanagan, C Flanagan, B O'Connor, D Walsh 0-1, K Fitzgerald, C O'Sullivan 0-1, S Ronayne 0-4 (0-1f), J Buckley, E Walsh, K Coffey 0-8 (0-7f), N Hanley, S O'Connor, D O'Callaghan 1-2, C Buckley 0-1 Subs: C O'Reilly for S O'Connor, D Cronin for N Hanley

BALLYHOOLY: P O'Connor, C O'Keeffe, J O'Connor, E Buckley, J Roche, S Linehan, K Kiely, D O'Reilly 0-1, S Roche 0-1, C Crowley 0-2, D Linehan 0-2, D Roche 0-1, D Collins 0-2, B Johnson 1-5 (0-4f), D Kiely 0-1 Subs: E Twomey 0-2for D Collins, E O'Riordan for D Kiely

REFEREE: Dwaine Collins (Charleville)

HIBERNIAN HOTEL JAHC

Ballygiblin 2-14

Killavullen 1-13

Ballygiblin got their opening game in the Hibernian Hotel JAHC off to a winning start when they had a four point win over Killavullen in Doneraile on Sunday.

Exchanges were close all through but goals at vital stages by Mark Keane helped Ballygiblin to their victory. The sides were level 0-1 and 0-2 each before Kieran Duggan edged Ballygiblin ahead.

Killavullen took the lead when Eddie Cotter soloed through and goaled. Darragh Flynn pointed a free as the sides were level 1-2 to 0-5 at the water break. On the resumption Killavullen had points by Eoghan Buckley and Jack O'Connor (2).

Darragh Flynn pointed a Ballygiblin free 1-5 to 0-6. By half time Killavullen held a lead 1-7 to 0-7.

Early on the resumption Seán O'Sullivan placed Mark Keane for an equalising goal 1-7 each. They were also level 1-8 each. Good play by Barry Murphy led to a lead point by Jack O'Connor. Mark Keane won possession from a puck-out and pointed.

Barry Murphy and Darragh Flynn exchanged pointed frees 1-12 to 1-10 at the second water break. Liam Cronin (free) made it 1-12 to 1-11. Both sides made a few changes. Mark Keane had the winners second goal in the 57th minute 2-14 to 1-12. Eoghan Buckley pointed for Killavullen. Time ran out and it was Ballygiblin who took the points.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, B O'Gorman, F Herlihy, J Mullins, J Lewis 0-1, B Coffey, M Lewis, S O'Sullivan, R Donegan, K Duggan 0-2, D Flynn 0-9 (0-6f. 0-1 '65), D Barry, A Donegan, M Keane 2-2, J O'Sullivan. Subs: D Sheehan for D Barry, C O'Brien for J Mullins (inj) C O'Sullivan for K Duggan.

KILLAVULLEN: M Cronin, S Fox, K Fox, P Angland, P O'Sullivan, L Cronin 0-1f., F Magnier, M O'Connor, B Cotter, C Looney, E Cotter, E Buckley 0-2, D O'Grady, B Murphy 0-1f., J O'Connor 0-9 (0-7f) Subs: S O'Mahony for D O'Grady, R Barry for E Buckley (blood) E Buckley for R Barry, R Barry for B Murphy (inj)

REFEREE: Alec Morrissey (Newtownshandrum)