Heartbreak for nbattling Balllygiblin who leave it all on the line against Mooncoin

ALL IRELAND CLUB JHC FINAL

Ballygiblin 1-18

Mooncoin 0-22

On the full-time whistle they dropped to their knees, U2’s Beautiful Day belting around the stadium and Mooncoin men in celebratory mood all around them. A stark reminder that sport can, indeed, be cruel.

Did the better team win? Probably on the balance, yes. At the same time nobody who was in Croke Park on Saturday afternoon would or could argue that Ballygiblin deserved to lose.

They were simply magnificent. They fought like lions. They gave their all. They left absolutely nothing behind them. Even when it looked like the game was threatening to get away from them, Ballygiblin had the resolve to hang on in there.

When Mooncoin hit the ground running at the start of the second half with a blistering third quarter, Ballygiblin didn’t blink, didn’t take a single backwards step.

The Avondhu men needed a touch of luck along the way – what team doesn’t – but when the opportunity arose they were able to take advantage of it. In large part thanks to the heroic efforts of Mark Keane.

Mooncoin could have taken flight with three points in succession at the start of the half, but seven minutes in Keane drove out from the back, hit a beautifully weighted ball down the middle to Dean Barry who struck to the back of the Mooncoin net, 1-10 to 0-12.

If you were being totally honest that goal helped keep Ballygiblin in contention at a time when the game was going the other way, still living off scraps with Mooncoin dominant, they didn’t wilt.

By the three quarter mark it was still level pegging, 1-12 to 0-15 following a Darragh Flynn score, but Mooncoin continued to hold the whip hand. Still they couldn’t quite brush off Ballygiblin.

The Kilkenny men could have had a goal – they could have had a couple truth be told – but Ballygiblin held them out by the skin of their teeth meaning that they were still just about in the game heading down the back stretch.

With ten to go Mooncoin’s lead was out to three, but with Keane now playing in the full-forward line and causing Mooncoin all sorts of trouble Ballygiblin got the scores to twice pull it back to a one point game.

The Cork crowd, increasingly vocal shouting ‘Bally, Bally Bally’, seemed to think the shock was on and it very nearly was. Mooncoin, though, were just that little bit better all the way through.

Heading into injury time it was still a single score game following a Joseph O’Sullivan free – 1-17 to 0-21 – and it really wouldn’t have taken much for the Cork men to get that leveller.

Mooncoin, however, dug deep and when Martin O’Neill swept over a scrumptious sideline cut from the Hogan Stand side into the Canal End (from what must have been about seventy yards out) on 63 minutes the race was run.

Ballygiblin, true to form, managed to respond once more through Flynn, but the reality of their situation was only now hitting home with a shrill blast of Brian Keon’s whistle. Hard to take? You betcha. Then again, that’s sport for you.

The foundations for this Ballygiblin challenge were set in a stirring first half performance against the breeze, which was blowing down towards the Hill 16 goal the Cork and Munster champions were defending.

It took Ballygiblin all of thirty two seconds to get on the score board through the impressive Darragh Flynn, but to suggest they totally hit the ground running wouldn’t be wholly accurate.

Indeed, for the opening ten to fifteen minutes of the game the Kilkenny kingpins looked the more formidable side. That bit slicker, sharper and seemingly more willing to work hard, hunting in packs and forcing Ballygiblin into some costly turn overs.

After pulling level pretty much straight away through John Fitzgerald, Mooncoin soon demonstrated their ascendancy with six points in seven minutes to carry at 0-6 to 0-2 lead eight minutes in – two points in as many minutes from Kevin Crowley and Patrick Walsh seeming to ram home their advantage.

Ballygiblin, however, didn’t panic, didn’t blink in the face of the favourites. Instead they simply got down to business, tightening up at the back, working harder, making life that much more difficult for the green and white of Mooncoin.

Kieran Duggan earning a free, converted by Joseph O’Sullivan was the start of the recovery drive with three on-the-trot to the 13th minute bringing it back to a single score game, 0-5 to 0-6.

Mooncoin did rally again with points from Patrick Walsh and Adam Croke – an absolute screamer from the Cusack stand sideline – but Ballygiblin were more than holding their own against the breeze.

True enough they were aided by some profligate shooting by Mooncoin, but they were able to hold out – most notably with a Christopher Noonan save from Patrick Walsh.

As the game headed towards half-time they edged closer and closer to their rivals with points from Seán O’Sullivan and Colin English pulling them level before O’Neill fired Mooncoin briefly back in front.

Two final points – and Michael Walsh could easily have added a goal as well – in injury time at the end of the half, gave Ballygiblin a deserved lead, 0-10 to 0-9. All to play for in the second half.

That’s when their belief would have been highest. All the same we think they were at their best in the second half when the game easily could have run away form them.

Ballygiblin are some bunch of lads. No shame here. Heads should be and will be held high at the end of a brilliant journey and a stirring performance.

BALLYGIBLIN; Christopher Noonan, Brian O’Gorman, Fionn Herlihy, James Mulllins, Barry Coffey, Mark Keane, Michael Lewis, Ryan Donegan, Darragh Flynn (0-4), Joseph O’Sullivan (0-9, 8f, 1 ‘65), Colin English (0-2), Michael Walsh (0-1), Kieran Duggan, Seán O’Sullivan (0-2), Dean Barry (1-0) Subs: Dillon Sheehan for K Duggan, 47, Aidan Donegan for D Barry, 56

MOONCOIN: Eoin Purcell, Aidan Doyle, Cormac Daly, Mark Kearns, Martin O’Neill (0-4, 2f, 1 ‘65, 1 sidelin), Paul Henebery, Jim Delahunty, Máirtin Gannon, Seán Gannon, Ciarán Quilty, John Fitzgerald (0-5), Kevin Crowley (0-1), Adam Croke (0-3), Patrick Walsh (0-6, 3f), Killian Hogan (0-3) Subs: Seán O’Dwyer for K Crowley, 40

REFEREE: Brian Keon (Galway)