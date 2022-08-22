Heartbreak for Duhallow who miss out to Carbery for place in Cork SFC proper

Mikey McAuliffe, Duhallow, Rory O'Connor and Brian Everard, Carbery in action during the Cork Premier Senior Football Divisions/Colleges Final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday evening Photo by Jim Coughlan

BON SECOURS COUNTY SFC DIVISIONAL/COLLEGES FINAL

Carbery 0-16

Duhallow 0-15

No shortage of rueful reflection on Duhallow’s part following their loss to Carbery in the Bon Secours Divisional/Colleges senior football championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn last Sunday.

They went under by the bare minimum in a thrilling encounter, having failed to make the most of two clear-cut goal chances over the hour, as well as being off-target from three scoreable frees in the second-half.

With the most compelling credentials of any divisional side in recent championships, Duhallow were entitled to be optimistic about their prospects in light of their impressive march to this decider.

There was little during the early exchanges to dispel the notion they’d have Carbery’s measure as they opened up a three-point gap midway through the first-half.

Seamus Hickey and Jack Curtin shared a brace of points before Sean Daly replied for Carbery in the third minute, and, as a first-half of free-flowing, end-to end football continued, Duhallow appeared to find openings a little easier to come by.

They were 0-7 to 0-3 to the good after Luke Murphy pointed in the 14th minute – remaining in front for the rest of the first-half when Jack Curtin, Mikey McAuliffe and the evergreen Donncha O’Connor moved most menacingly in attack.

Paul Walsh and especially Seamus Hickey were both making their presence felt at midfield, although Brian O’Driscoll worked effectively in this sector as well for the West-Cork men, who also benefited significantly from the decision to employ selected corner-forward Colm O’Driscoll as an extra defender.

With Darragh Cashman, Kevin Cremin and Shane Hickey comprising an adventurous half-back líne, Duhallow appeared to be motoring smoothly enough until what amounted to a major turning-point arrived nearing half-time.

Put clean through after playing a one-two with Donncha O’Connor, Paul Walsh was denied a goal by Carbery custodian Cian Ryan, whose save was very much out of the top drawer.

It prevented Duhallow from extending their advantage to six points, and the likelihood is they wouldn’t have been overhauled had they received a massive boost at that juncture.

As it was, Colm O’Driscoll had the last word before the break for Carbery when he began and finished a slick raid, underlining his tremendous work-rate in the process.

Duhallow, turning over just 0-10 to 0-8 in front, endured further frustration shortly after the restart when Mikey McAuliffe, fed by Seamus Hickey, shot narrowly over the bar with a golden opportunity that should have produced a three-pointer.

All of which surely served to increase Carbery’s self-belief, and, in fairness, they performed much more convincingly during the third quarter.

They had nudged ahead by a point before Jack Curtin equalised for the losers from a free, and they led again after Colm O’Driscoll aborted a promising Duhallow raid, resulting in a counter-attack that allowed substitute Keith O’Driscoll to make it 0-13 to 0-12 with 48 minutes gone.

With Brian O’Driscoll failed to extend Carbery’s advantage when striking the upright from a free, it seemed as if the pendulum had swung back in Duhallow’s favour with five minutes of regulation time remaining.

A patient build-up ended with Darragh Cashman earning Duhallow parity again, and the resultant kick-out was plucked from the clouds by Seamus Hickey, who parted to Conor O’Callaghan, allowing the latter to set Mikey McAuliffe up for his second point.

There was to be a few more twists to the tale in a gripping finale, however, with Carbery twice getting back on terms before Ruairí Deane, who made a telling impact at centre-forward in the closing stages, earned a free converted by substitute two minutes into stoppage time.

That proved to be the decisive score after Donncha O’Connor’s effort to force extra-time from a free sailed outside the posts to complete Duhallow’s tale of woe.

It was hard not to feel a tinge of sympathy for O’Connor, who had untypically fluffed a couple of similar chances earlier in the second half, bearing in mind the sterling service the Ballydesmond clubman has given to Duhallow for the best part of two decades.

He certainly contributed generously to Duhallow’s laudable first-half display, although he wasn’t as prominent in the second-half.

The same could be said for the other Duhallow forwards of course, reflected in the fact that Mikey McAuliffe was their only attacker to get on the scoresheet a score from play after the interval when Jack Curtin, from a free, and wing-backs Darragh Cashman and Shane Hickey completed their five-point return.

That the Carbery defence tightened up considerably as a unit in the second-half is beyond dispute, which did much to pave the way for their progress to the quarter-finals of the county premier SFC proper.

CARBERY: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); B Everard (St Mary’s), B Murphy (St Colum’s), D Scannell (do.); K O’Brien (Gabriel Rangers), R O’Connor (St Mary’s), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers); S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), B O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCarthaigh) 0-5 (2f); P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) 0-2, R Deane (Bantry Blues) 0-1(f), O Scannell (Kilmeen); C O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCarthaigh) 0-2, A Hayes (St James) 0-1, S Daly (Randal Og) 0-1 Subs: K O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) 0-2 for O Scannell (injured) 12, R Hourihane (Kilmacabea) for O’Brien, 46, J O‘Regan (Gabriel Rangers) 0-2 (1f) for Daly, 46, K Keohane (Kilmeen) for O’Connor, 58, R Kiely (Barryroe) for O’Callaghan 63

DUHALLOW: K Holland (Kanturk); S Curtin (Rockchapel), J McLoughlin (Kanturk), D Buckley (Boherbue); D Cashman (Millstreet) 0-1, K Cremin (Boherbue), Shane Hickey (Millstreet) 0-2; P Walsh (Kanturk) 0-1, Seamus Hickey (Rockchapel) 0-2; C O’Callaghan (Dromtariffe), G O’Sullivan (Boherbue), L Murphy (Cullen) 0-1, M McAuliffe (Rockchapel) 0-2, J Curtin (do) 0-3 (1f), D O’Connor (Boherbue) 0-3 (1f) Subs: E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for O’Sullivan, 44

REFEREE: R Whelan (Aghada)