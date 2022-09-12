Heartache for Ballyhea after being pipped by Courcey Rovers in Cork Senior A quarter-final

Jack Morrissey, Ballyhea, in action against Brian Collins, Courcey Rovers during the Cork Senior A Hurling Championship quarter-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Jim Coughlan.

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY SAHC QUARTER-FINAL

Courcey Rovers 0-17

Ballyhea 0-16

It was easy to appreciate Ballyhea’s frustration following their failure to Courcey Rovers in the Co-Op Superstores county senior A hurling championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday evening.

That they went under by the bare minimum was especially hard to take considering they clocked up eleven wides, nine more than Courceys, in the first-half, and were out of luck with three good goal-scoring chances after the interval.

Perhaps, the primary reason for the Avondhu’s side’s demise, however, was their concession of so many needless frees, which yielded a bountiful return for the winners’ ace marksman Richard Sweetnam.

Courceys custodian Stephen Nyhan converted a brace of placed balls as well, and the fact that the Ballinaspittle men came out on top, while posting just three points from play over the hour tells its own story.

Those three scores came inside the first six minutes, courtesy of Brendan Ryan, Seán Twomey and Olan Crowley, as Courceys put four points on the board in all before Pa O’Callaghan got Ballyhea off the mark from a free in the 10th minute.

Twomey looked particularly menacing at full-forward for Courceys early on, and he was fouled for a penalty that presented net-minder Stephen Nyhan with an opportunity to consolidate their advantage midway through the first-half.

Nyhan’s well-struck shot was brilliantly deflected outside the posts by his Ballyhea counterpart Mikey Browne.

Although Nyhan converted the resultant ‘65 to make it 0-6 to 0-3, the trend of the play took a definite swing in Ballyhea’s favour following that let-off.

Thanks primarily to the efforts of Tom Hanley and Cillian Cox in a dominant half-back line, and lively midfielder Jamie Copps, they looked the better team during the second-quarter.

Erratic shooting prevented them from transferring their territorial advantage to the scoreboard, however, with even the normally unerring Pa O’Callaghan fluffing a couple of chances from placed balls.

O’Callaghan’s free-taking provided Ballyhea with their main source of penetration at the same time.

He landed five points, including a sublime effort from a side line, before the break when Dion Curtin – placed by Jamie Copps and outstanding centre-back Tom Hanley, following good work by Cillian Cox and John Morrissey, also got on the score sheet.

Turning over 0-11 to 0-7 in arrears, Ballyhea began the second-half in most encouraging fashion, underlining their potential when a shot for a goal by Jack Morrissey beat Stephen Nyhan only to be stopped on the line by a Courceys defender.

Aided by points from veteran midfielder Maurice O’Sullivan and substitute Dean Copps, they got back on terms before Richard Sweetnam restored the lead to Courceys, 0-12 to 0-11, from a free in the 43rd minute.

Later, O’Sullivan again made his mark with another fine point, and substitute Gavin Morrissey also got in on the scoring act after taking a pass from Luke Crowley, who did particularly well following his introduction for the last quarter.

With the score at 0-14 to 0-13 in Courceys’ favour, Crowley created a golden opportunity for John Morrissey, whose blistering drive was saved superbly by Stephen Nyhan at the expense of a ‘65.

Pa O’Callaghan did the needful from the resultant chance to level matters in the 54th minute, and Ballyhea deservedly hit the front for the first time two minutes later through Eugene O’Leary.

The smart money would have been on the North-Cork men to prevail at that juncture, but Courceys were by no means ready to give up the fight when the crunch came – displaying much of the resolve evident during their march to the 2021 county PIHC title.

Still, Ballyhea – after John Morrissey pushed them ahead again, 0-16 to 0-15, in stoppage time – had a chance to seal the deal when Eugene O’Leary bore down on goal only to be prevented from pulling the trigger by a smart bit of hooking on the part of Courceys defender Colin Roche.

Roche’s intervention ensured Courceys survival, and they proceeded to pull the game out of the fire with two converted frees shared by Stephen Nyhan, who slotted over a beauty from distance, and Richard Sweetnam.

It was a dramatic and thrilling conclusion to a free-riddled contest that, notwithstanding the admirable commitment of the combatants, left a bit to be desired as a spectacle overall.

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan 0-2 (f); C Daly, B Collins, B Mulcahy; L Collins, F Lordan, C Roche; DJ Twomey 0-1, M Collins; J O’Neill, T O’Sullivan, O Crowley 0-1; B Ryan 0-1, S Twomey, R Sweetnam 0-12 (11f, 1’65) Subs: R Nyhan for O’Neill, 40, J McCarthy for L Collins, 56, K Collins for Mulcahy (injured), 65

BALLYHEA: M Browne; A Barrett, M Morrissey, L Hanley; C Cox, Tom Hanley 0-1, Tiernan Hanley; J Copps, M O’Sullivan 0-2; D Curtin 0-1, P O’Callaghan 0-8 (7f, 1’65, 1 sideline), John Morrissey 0-1; E O’Leary 0-1, Jack Morrissey, C Hanley Subs: G Morrissey 0-1 for C Hanley (injured), 29, D Copps 0-1 for M Morrissey, (injured) 33, L Crowley for Jack Morrissey, 43

REFEREE: I McCarthy (Bandon)