Hayes strike sets Mallow on their way to glory after nervy first half

COUNTY SAFC Final

Mallow 2-12

St Michaels 0-15

Two moments of magic in a three second spell saw Mallow win the SAFC Final last Sunday, securing the Carrigoon side a seat at the top table of Cork football for 2022.

One of the finest passes to have ever graced Páirc Uí Chaoimh (old or new ground) from Matty Taylor to Sean Hayes set the latter up for a wonderful finish – job done – Mallow were champions.

It could have been so different for the men in red and yellow if they hadn’t managed to drag themselves from a first half slumber that surprisingly saw them trail by just the minimum at the main interval 0-8 to 0-7 – and again if they hadn’t been able to push on at the death as St Michaels threw everything they had to steal this one at the finish.

For Mallow, easy to pick out Seán Hayes as the match winner, Matty Taylor as the Man of the Match, Sean McDonnell for the opening goal or any of the other scorers for their contributions on the scoreboard board but in reality, this was your quintessential team effort – everyone contributed to this win.

At the back, keeper Kevin Doyle pulled of a magnificent save in the first half when Mallow were under the cosh.

The full-back line to a man impressed, as did the half-backs, where Taylor and the central pillar that is Shane Merritt were hugely impressive – add that duo to Stephen O’Callaghan and you have a scoring tally of five points and a match defining line of defence.

O’Callaghan and Taylor also provided the final balls for McDonnell and Hayes’ goals as Mallow’s half backs dominated their opposite numbers.

In the middle, Darragh Moynihan and captain, Eoin Stanton did what they always do, dig out dirty ball, win some spectacular high balls and always play with their heads up – always looking for the out ball.

Mallow are a physically impressive side with some big men starting as well as on their bench but they also possess some very talented footballers and that is nowhere clearer than when one looks to the front six with McDonnell, Kevin Sheehan and Kieran O’Sullivan leading the line with Michael O’Rourke, Ryan Harkin and Jack Dillon doing the business in the half forward line.

Harkin and O’Sullivan in particular shone on the day with the former doing really well in his role as centre-forward, while O’Sullivan’s contribution was much more than the three points he added during the 60+ minutes of action.

For St Michaels, Tadgh Deasy and Eric Hegarty provided most of the attacking threat however the city side were able to call upon no fewer than seven players to notch at least a score – most importantly though no real goal chance of substance after Doyle’s early save in the first half.

The game was a cagey affair early on with St Michaels having the bulk of the possession in the opening 15 minutes without ever really converting that into a substantial lead.

Deasy was doing well throughout the early stages as Mallow’s defence was called into action much more than they would have prepared for. When Mallow did get the ball, the forwards struggled to keep hold of it under sustained pressure from a St Michaels side that must have thought this could finally be their day.

Mallow did, however, stay with their opponents throughout that first half with Kevin Sheehan, O’Sullivan, Dillon and centre-back Merritt all registering scores.

Mallow came flying from the traps in the third quarter and led for the first time in the game before McDonnell got on the end of O’Callaghan’s long ball in to raise the first green flag.

Mallow were looking good for the win however Michael’s rallied and by the 60th minute parity was restored and another day out looked to be on the cards – that was however until Hayes’ nearly blew the net from its hooks with a goal that all in Mallow knew he was capable of.

A great goal to cap a great occasion however the win was a genuine team effort – an attribute that may well see this go far.

MALLOW: K Doyle; B Myers, E Barry, O Carroll; S O’Callaghan 0-1, S Merritt 0-2 (1.45); M Taylor 0-1; D Moynihan, E Stanton; M O’Rourke 0-1f, R Harkin, J Dillon 0-1; K Sheehan 0-2 (1f), S McDonnell 1-0, K O’Sullivan 0-3 (1f) Subs: A Cahill for Taylor (bs 19-20), S Hayes 1-1 (0-1 mark) for O’Rourke (39), A Cahill for Carroll (48), P Herlihy for Dillon (55), P Hennessey for McDonnell (inj, 58), P Lyons for Sheehan (61)

ST MICHAELS: M Burke; S Keating 0-1, O O’Sullivan, L Carroll; D Corkery, J Golden, P Cunningham; D Meaney, B Cain; L Grainger 0-1, K Hegarty 0-1, E Sheehan; T Deasy 0-8 (1 ’45, 5f), A Hennessey 0-1f, E Hegarty 0-2 (1f) Subs: T Lenihan for Corkery (36), L O’Sullivan 0-1 for E Hegarty (43), O Gribbon for Sheehan (46), E de Búrca for K Hegarty (48)

REFEREE: Patrick O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers)

MAGIC MOMENT

Not only was this the score of the game but Seán Hayes’ goal was score of the month and a genuine contender for score of the year. The ball from Matty Taylor was something Lionel Messi would be proud of – the finish was something Ronaldo would be thrilled to call his own – and the result was just what the doctor ordered for a side crestfallen just a matter of months ago

MAIN MAN

Cork star Matty Taylor was the choice of almost everyone at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday and who am I to disagree? When the chips were down Taylor shone – he dominated with the ball in hand – swept up brilliantly when required and kept some of St Michaels danger men on their toes throughout. The ball to Seán Hayes for the winning goal was almost worthy of the honour itself. Kieran O’Sullivan was another that deserves special mention for his display as does Eoin Stanton.

KEY MOMENT

As often happens this game had several. The half time interval lifted a sluggish Mallow to new heights. Seán McDonnell’s goal gave Mallow the impetus to believe and Seán Hayes’ late goal ultimately won it, but on reflection what must have been a pretty serious and soul searching half time team talk seems to have been key to what happened next. Mallow were a different side in the second half. No need for sweeping changes, no need to panic – just right the wrongs and get the job done.

WHAT’S NEXT?

For St Michael’s another final defeat will take some time to get over. The city side should have been much further ahead at the break and then who knows what would have happened. For Mallow, a period of celebration, followed by a well-earner break will be the order of the day before they begin to prepare for what will be a serious step up in class. Mallow have all the attributes required to stay at the top table or a while – but they will need to get over the settling in period and bag a win or two along the way – the sooner the better.