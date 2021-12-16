Hat-trick hero Fitzgerald: last season's defeat to West Cork was an extra motivation

Well done Laura, Mourneabbey three goal heroine Laura Fitzgerald earned congratulations from family members following the Munster Ladies Club Senior Football Final at Mallow Photo by John Tarrant

Corner-forward Laua Fitzgerald worked the oracle for Mourneabbey by shooting a 3-1 in a Munster Final to maintain her scoring streak over recent weeks.

Not even a gale could hamper Fitzgerald from displaying all her artistry to constantly plague the Aherlow rear-guard.

“Conditions were treacherous, we knew that coming into the weekend and we had trained in similar poor weather in the past. With the elements, we had to keep the scoreboard ticking over, that gave us a terrific foundation going into the second half,” said Laura.

All though the hour, Mourneabbey were exceptionally well organised, their play typified the industry of the winners approach work.

“The work rate of the girls all over the field was crazy, they never stopped running against the wind, many of the scores were literally from the corner-back all the way up the field in a massive all round effort.

"Indeed, the goals were a reflection of everybody's hard work, so refreshing to see the ball moved with efficiency that's something we 've worked on over recent weeks on getting the goal tally up,” she said.

Against the elements, Mourneabbey enjoyed productive spells of good play, looking keen and industrious amidst the driving rain and howling wind.

“That's nothing new to us, it required cool heads, given the phenomenal training, we had the legs, kept it simple and the game never got away from us,” said Fitzgerald.

Though no Munster campaign surfaced last season, Mourneabbey were on standby to represent Cork after a defeat to divisional side West Cork in the county final.

Mourneabbey had a point to prove of retaining the top status in both county and province, they did so impressively on stepping up considerably, a point acknowledged by Fitzgerald.

“Last year's defeat to West Cork was an extra nugget for us to turn matters around, our appetite is stronger, we trained by ourselves during the lockdown and when the full team assembled, everybody was hopping off the ground and wanting to play football,” she said.

With county and provincial titles safely stowed away, Mournebbey are setting their sights on the All Ireland series, the panel parades a mix of both experienced and promising players keen to maintain a winning sequence.

“They are young girls coming through, all pushing us for places on the starting team, likewise the management are driving us too, that means, we will be working to maintain our fitness over Christmas in preparation for the All Ireland semi-final,” said Fitzgerald.