Harsh reality check for Newntownshandrum, as St Finbarrs and Blackrock get set for final

They had hoped to come away with a place in the county final secured, but what happened in Pairc Ui Chaoimh last Sunday amounted to a harsh reality check for Newtownshandrum.

Largely unfancied to feature in the knock-out stages of the Co-Op Superstores county premier senior hurling championship at the start of the season, their campaign didn’t begin on a particularly auspicious note.

True, they won their opening game in the preliminary phase of the competition against premier senior debutantes Kanturk, but they failed to measure up next time out against defending champions Midleton.

That result against the East-Cork Magpies suggested they’d need something in the nature of a minor miracle to collect one of the two qualifying places up for grabs in the four-team group.

Even a big win over high-flying Douglas in their final outing wouldn’t have been enough to keep their championship aspirations intact unless pointless Kanturk did them a favour by lowering the colours of the hotly-fancied title-holders.

Newtown got the job done in impressive style against Douglas, Kanturk upset the odds against Midleton, so the Avondhu men’s prospects were back on track.

They finished as group table-toppers by virtue of their head-to-head win over Douglas, and their confidence received another significant boost when they accounted for Glen Rovers in the quarter-final.

Notwithstanding the fact that the Glen were handicapped by the absence of their talismanic attacker Patrick Horgan, Newtown were bound to draw encouragement from a merited three-point win, and on the face of it, they had little reason to be intimidated by the task of taking on St Finbarrs.

After all, the Barrs progress to the last four wouldn’t have been widely predicted either prior to the commencement of the championship, bearing in mind they hadn’t exactly set the world on fire in 2021.

Their only victory in three outings last year was achieved against 2020 senior ‘A’ kingpins Charleville.

They drew with Erins Own after that, but they were then thrashed to the tune of ten points by Blackrock, which hardly suggested their fortunes were likely to take a major turn for the better in the near future.

In emerging from a group comprising Blackrock, (champions in 2020), Sarsfields (shortlisted by many to go all the way for the first time since 2014), and Charleville with an unblemished record, the Barrs, to be fair, hinted they might now be a formidable force.

Still, their quarter-final victory, 0-22 to 0-18, over Douglas wasn’t especially convincing.

And Newtown, considering they had fashioned an unflattering five-point win in their earlier encounter with Douglas, were entitled to be cautiously optimistic ahead of the semi-final showdown with the Barrs.

To say they were brought down to earth with a bang would be putting it mildly.

They looked completely out of their depth during the opening 20 minutes when the Barrs held the whip-hand in all sectors, creating chances and picking off the scores virtually at will.

Newtown were 1-9 to 0-1 behind when their misery was compounded by the harsh dismissal of wing-back Conor Twomey in the 17th minute.

The Barrs added two more points before Newtown finally began to produce some semblance of the form that had earned them a place in the last four.

Cormac O’Brien landed their first score from play in the 22nd minute, Cathal Naughton, O’Brien again, Jamie Coughlan, who chipped in with three, and Tim O’Mahony were likewise on target before half-time, as the Barrs lead was whittled down to five, 1-13 to 0-11.

Was it because Newtown were a bit overawed by the occasion that they took so long to settle into the game?

Or could the improvement in their fortunes towards the end of the first-half be largely attributed to the Barrs taking their foot off the pedal, believing they could afford to rest on their laurels after Newtown had been reduced to 14 players?

Whether or which, it was obvious Newtown – guilty of shooting three wides on-the-trot when they had definite momentum nearing half-time – faced an uphill battle playing into a strong wind on the resumption.

The writing was on the wall after some delightful skill on the part of Jack Cahalane led to a gilt-edged opportunity that yielded the Barrs second goal scored by Ben Cunningham inside 31 minutes.

It speaks volumes for Newtown’s resolve that they stuck gamely to their task when all seemed lost, and it could be argued their hopes were still flickering with the score at 2-15 to 0-15 with ten minutes remaining.

Realistically, however, it has to be accepted the Barrs always had the situation under control in the second-half.

Newtown’s resistance was sourced primarily in the heroics of Tim O’Mahony and Jamie Coughlan, while Paul O’Sullivan, Cathal Naughton and Kieran O’Sullivan were others to contribute generously to their battle for respectability after the break.

Even that was ultimately denied them, as the Barrs steadily tightened the screw in the closing stages to register a convincing eleven-point triumph.

The Togher-men looked a team of all talents when in full flight, with Ben Cunningham, Brian Hayes and Conor Cahalane excelling in attack.

It was a good day for all three Cahalane brothers, as Jack did the spadework for the goal that put the Barrs firmly on the road to victory early in the second-half, while Damien’s solid shift at centre-back was preceded by the news that the appeal against the red-card he received with Castlehaven in the recent football quarter-final had been successful.

It means he’s eligible to line against the Barrs in the semi-final next Sunday.

The Barrs are now chasing a double, which they last achieved in 1982 when Blackrock were their victims in the hurling decider.

Maybe it’s a good omen that the Rockies will again provide the county final opposition following their equally emphatic victory over Erins Own.

As with the Barrs, Blackrock laid the foundations for their win against the wind in the first-half.

A point up at the interval, they smoothly stretched their advantage to nine before the finish, aided by the excellence of full-forward Alan Connolly and second-half goals from Tadgh Deasy, Michael O’Halloran and Robbie Cotter.

That two of Cork’s most illustrious and tradition-filled clubs will now be vying for glory on the big stage means the old order has been restored in a sense.

Perhaps the main message to be taken from developments last Sunday, however, is that Newtown, without a title since 2009, and Erins Own, without a title since 2007, both have a long way to go before they are ready to return to the top.