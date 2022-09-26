Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Harsh reality check for Newntownshandrum, as St Finbarrs and Blackrock get set for final

Noel Horgan

Newtown were simply blown away by their city rivals in the first half of a the Premier Senior semi-final

Tim O'Mahony of Newtownshandrum dejected after his side's defeat in the Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between St Finbarr's and Newtownshandrum at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tim O'Mahony of Newtownshandrum dejected after his side's defeat in the Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between St Finbarr's and Newtownshandrum at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tim O'Mahony of Newtownshandrum dejected after his side's defeat in the Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between St Finbarr's and Newtownshandrum at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tim O'Mahony of Newtownshandrum dejected after his side's defeat in the Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between St Finbarr's and Newtownshandrum at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

corkman

They had hoped to come away with a place in the county final secured, but what happened in Pairc Ui Chaoimh last Sunday amounted to a harsh reality check for Newtownshandrum.

Largely unfancied to feature in the knock-out stages of the Co-Op Superstores county premier senior hurling championship at the start of the season, their campaign didn’t begin on a particularly auspicious note.

Privacy