Harbour Rovers clinch 2022 Division 1 Hurling League title against Kilshannig

2022 AVONDHU DIVISION 1 HURLING LEAGUE FINAL

Harbour Rovers 0-17

Kilshannig 2-9

Following a keenly contested Cavanagh's Fermoy (2022) Division 1 Hurling League final at Mallow on Saturday last Harbour Rovers and Kilshannig renewed rivalry with Stephen Condon the hero for the Glanworth outfit when five points in the last eight minutes helped his side overturn a three-point deficit to emerge victors by a two-point margin.

The opening stages saw Harbour Rovers quick into their stride with Jamie Fogarty, Jerome Fitzgibbon, Sean Finn, Jack Coughlan, John O'Sullivan, Emmett Sheehan and the Condon brothers starting in a very determined manner. They were three points to the good before Kilshannig opened their account when Jack Twomey pointed in the sixth minute.

Still Harbour Rovers continued to show the greater urgency. Stephen Condon who was later named 'man of the match' added a point from a free before he set up his brother Peter for a well taken point in the 11th minute. John O'Sullivan followed with another point for the winners soon after that helped them race into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead.

Kilshannig quickly got to grips with Eoghan Burke, Bill Curtin and Kieran Twomey thundering into the game in the key half backline sector. In the 14th minute they struck for the first of their two goals when a delivery by Eanna O'Hanlon was finished to the net by Dermot Twomey.

Harbour Rovers responded with a well taken sideline cut by Stephen Condon before Kilshannig got themselves back on level terms in the 19th minute when another delivery by Eanna O'Hanlon was finished to the net by Diarmuid O'Sullivan 2-1 to 0-7.

From here on very little separated two evenly matched sides. Jack Twomey edged Kilshannig in front with a free but they were quickly pegged back when Sean Finn set up Stephen Condon for a well taken point. Kilshannig moved two clear when Jack Twomey and Paddy Walsh with a point each in as many minutes made it 2-4 to 0-8. However, Harbour Rovers battled back well and two Stephen Condon frees before the break ensured it was all to play for when tied at the short whistle at 2-4 to 0-10.

On the changeover exchanges continued to be close with Stephen Condon (2) Eoghan Burke and Jack Twomey trading points by the 40th minute that had them tied at 2-5 to 0-11 and 2-6 to 0-12. Over the next ten minutes Kilshannig shaded matters with Jack Twomey, Paddy Walsh, and Eanna O'Hanlon doing well. In the 44th minute a good clearance by Brian Guerin resulted in Jack Twomey splitting the posts from long range.

Two minutes later a free by Kieran Twomey back in his own half backline set up substitute Roddy O'Mahony for a well taken point that moved them two clear. Moments later they missed a chance to stretch their advantage further when Jack Twomey was denied by a great save by the Harbour Rovers goalkeeper David O'Sullivan at the expense of a '65' that was eventually cleared. In the 50th minute the lead was increased to three points 2-9 to 0-12 when Jack Twomey pointed a free and they looked to have the measure over their opponents.

However Harbour Rovers showed great character from here to the finish with Stephen Condon turning in a huge display at centre forward. Condon rattled over the next four points from frees that edged them ahead in stoppage time. Kilshannig tried hard to secure the equalising score to level matters but it was not to be with the Harbour Rovers full backline of Philip Blackburn, Eric O'Donoghue and Bart O'Keeffe holding firm despite being under severe pressure.

Deep in injury time Stephen Condon had this 15th point after Michael Blackburn and Jamie Fogarty combined well as they ran out winners by a two point margin.

After the game Arthur O'Keeffe North Cork Board Chairman presented the cup to joint captains Thomas Condon and Sean Finn.

HARBOUR ROVERS: David O'Sullivan, Philip Blackburne, Eric O'Donoghue, Bart O'Keeffe, Jack Coughlan, Thomas Condon, Sean Finn, Jerome Fitzgibbon, Peter Condon 0-1, Emmett Sheehan, Stephen Condon 0-15 (8f, 1 '65' 1 s/l), Jamie Fogarty, John O'Sullivan 0-1, Jack Blackburne, Conor Dennehy. Subs: Jessie Walsh for Conor Dennehy, Michael Blackburn for Jack Blackburne.

KILSHANNIG: David Kearney, Colm O'Shea, Brian Guerin, Darragh O'Sullivan, Eoghan Burke 0-1, Bill Curtin, Kieran Twomey, Conor Murphy, Jack Kearney, Jack Twomey 0-6 (3f), Paddy Walsh 0-1, Eanna O'Hanlon, Diarmuid O'Sullivan 0-1, Dermot Twomey 1-0, Damian Murphy. Subs: David Guiney for Conor Murphy, Roddy O'Mahony 0-1 for Diarmuid O'Sullivan, Barry O'Shea for Dermot Twomey, Evan O'Sullivan for Jack Kearney,

Referee: Dave O'Farrell (Mitchelstown)

AVONDHU GAA FIXTURES

Saturday, February 25

Cavanagh's Fermoy Division 1 FL

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels v Fermoy, Churchtown 4pm

Sunday, February 26

Division 1 FL

Mallow v Charleville, Mallow 10.30am

Ballyhooly v Killavullen, Ballyhooly 2pm

Division 2 FL

Doneraile v Shanballymore, Doneraile 12 noon

Deel Rovers v Araglin, Milford 2.30pm

Friday, March 3

Division 2 HL

Newtownshandrum v Kildorrery in Newtownshandrum 7.30pm

Division 3 FL

Buttevant v Grange, Buttevant 11.30am

Saturday, March 4

Division 2 HL Group 1

Buttevant v Kilworth, Buttevant 5.00pm

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels v Mallow, Liscarroll 5pm

Division 3 HL

Charleville v Milford, Charleville 4pm

Killavullen v Dromina, Dromina 5pm (Saturday or Sunday)

Sunday, March 5

Division 1 HL

Harbour Rovers v Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels, Glanworth 2.30pm

Clyda Rovers v Dromina. Mourneabbey 11am

Killavullen v Shanballymore, Shanballymore 12.30pm

Ballyhea v Ballyhooly, Ballyhea 2.30pm

Division 2 HL Group 2

Castletownroche v Doneraile, Castletownroche 2.30pm

Fermoy v Araglin, Fermoy 2.30pm

Division 3 HL

Ballyclough v Clyda Rovers, Ballyclough 3pm