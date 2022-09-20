Hanlon the star as Buttevant see off Charleville to claim Avondhu football crown

SYNERGY FERMOY CREDIT UNION AVONDHU JAFC FINAL

Buttevant 1-9

Charleville 1-8

It was third time lucky for Buttevant as they claimed the Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC title on Sunday in Churchtown by the narrowest of margins over Charleville.

The winners had been defeated in the 2020 and 2021 finals. Early indications looked like it was going to be a close contest. Charleville Division 1 FL kingpins entered the game as slight favourites. Jack Callaghan opened with an early point for Charleville.

In the fifth minute the Rathluirc side had their goal when a foul on Darren Casey led to a free by Mark Kavanagh that the inrushing Casey finished to the net. Mark Lenahan pointed for Buttevant.

In the 10th minute they were level when Michael O'Neill Jamie Whelan, Seamus Madigan all worked well for Conor Hanlon who pointed from a very tight angle.

Jack Callaghan landed another free. In the 15th minute a long kick-out by Ronan Donovan found Mark Lenahan who parted to his brother Kevin that led to a great goal by Conor Hanlon 1-2 each.

Jack Callaghan (free) and Conor Hanlon swapped a point. Mark Lenahan with a free opened up a slight lead 1-4 to 1-3. In the 25th minute a foul on Darren Casey led to a Jack Doyle free that had them deadlocked for the third time at 1-4 each.

Charleville lost a defender to a black card. Buttevant finished the half well with Seamus Madigan and Michael O'Neill (free) adding points 1-6 to 1-4 at half-time.

On the changeover both defences were very solid. Jack Doyle with a free saw his side edge ahead. Jack Callaghan pointed another free 1-6 each. Darren Butler edged Charleville ahead.

In the 43rd minute Charleville had their last score when James O'Brien pointed. Buttevant rallied very well, Ryan Fowley, Seamus Madigan, Michael O'Neill, Mark Lenahan and Conor Hanlon showed great grit and determination.

Mark Lenahan was denied by a splendid save by Jesse Smith with the rebound going out for a '45. Ronan Donovan pointed the '45. Michael O'Neill followed with a great point after good play by Conor Hanlon and John Buckley as they were level in the 58th minute 1-8 each.

Deep in injury time Buttevant broke out of defence with Kevin O'Keeffe placing Conor Hanlon for the match winning point.

After the game Arthur O'Keeffe Board Chairman presented the Cup to the winning captain Seamus Madigan, Conor Hanlon was named man of the match. Buttevant now meet St Michael's in the county quarter-final.

BUTTEVANT: R Donovan 0-1 '45', J O'Brien, N O'Riordan, A Carey, R Fowley, S Madigan (Capt) 0-1 J Whelan, D Keane, M O'Neill 0-2 (0-1f), K Bowles, M Lenahan 0-2 (0-1f), J Buckley, C Hanlon 1-3, K Lenehan, C O'Toole Subs: M Walsh for J O'Brien, K O'Keeffe for C O'Toole, J O'Neill for D Keane

CHARLEVILLE: J Smith, M O'Flynn, J Kilcommons, D O'Sullivan, J Meade, J Buckley, J Doyle 0-2f, D Flynn, C Buckley, T Hawe, D Casey 1-0, J Kavanagh, J Callaghan 0-4f. D Butler (Capt) 0-1 M Kavanagh Subs: D Forde for J Kavanagh, J O'Brien 0-1 for T Hawe, J Barry for C Buckley

REFEREE: Ciaran Murphy (Glanworth)