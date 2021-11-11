Goals take Kanturk hurlers to county final after extra-time epic

Kanturk's Ian Walsh and Alan Sheehy close down Colm O'Donovan, Newcestown, in the Senior A Hurling Championship semi final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork. Photo by Jim Coughlan

An aerial battle between Aidan Walsh, Kanturk, and Fionn Keane, Newcestown, in their Senior A Hurling Championship semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork. Photo by Jim Coughlan

Kanturk's Lorcan O'Neill gets his strike away as Cian Twomey, Newcestown, applies pressure in the Senior A Hurling Championship semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Photo by Jim Coughlan

COUNTY SENIOR ‘A’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Kanturk 4-23

Newcestown 0-26

(after extra-time)

They say a good start is half the battle and Kanturk certainly began brightly in the Co-Op Superstores county senior ‘A’ hurling semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh last Saturday evening.

Ultimately, however, it was their strong finish that paved the way for their progress to the decider, enabling them to erase an eight-point deficit in the last quarter before going on to complete the job convincingly in extra-time.

It’s fair to say the die looked cast for Kanturk when defender Paul Walsh was issued with his marching orders in the 40th minute, with Newcestown leading by 0-18 to 0-12 at the time.

The notion Kanturk were a beaten docket was fuelled after Newcestown quickly added a brace of points, but remarkably they managed to haul themselves back from the brink before the end of the hour.

The turning point arrived when Aidan Walsh did well to prevent a ball from going wide and set Liam O’Keeffe up for an opportunist goal in the 51st minute.

That made it 0-21 to 1-14, but, more importantly, it revitalised the depleted Duhallow side to such an extent that they drew level courtesy of a cracking strike from wing-back Ryan Walsh before Brian O’Sullivan nudged them in front deep in stoppage time.

Although Fionn Keane had the last word for Newcestown, forcing extra-time with a point that left the teams tied at 2-17 to 0-23, Kanturk, boosted by the fact they were no longer numerically disadvantaged, kept the momentum going to emphatically press home their superiority during the additional 20 minutes.

A second goal from Liam O’Keeffe, who finished with conviction after taking a pass from Brian O’Sullivan, pushed them 3-17 to 0-24 in front in the 67th minute, and they never looked back from there.

Impressive extra-time replacement Cian Clernon tacked on a point before the change of ends, chipping in with two more during the last ten minutes of this extended encounter.

Ian Walsh, Colin Walsh, Aidan Walsh were others on target as Kanturk left the visibly demoralised Carbery outfit trailing in their wake, removing any lingering doubts about the outcome when Alan Walsh bagged their fourth goal to put them nine points up with time running out.

Considering their demise looked inevitable at one stage, this will have to go down as a famous Kanturk victory, regardless of how they fare out when they square up to either Fr O’Neill’s or Bride Rovers in the county final.

That their survival owed much to a never-say-die attitude and an unwavering self-belief is beyond dispute, but their win was achieved with no little style as well, bearing in mind how impressively they shaped up when in full flight.

They hit the ground running to go five points ahead during the opening ten minutes when Brian O’Sullivan, Darren Browne, Ryan Walsh and Lorcan McLoughlin all scored from play.

In the 13th minute Aidan Walsh failed to control a defence-splitting cross by Liam O’Keeffe and a golden opportunity to further undermine Newcestown’s resolve went abegging, but Kanturk remained in the driving seat after Walsh - placed by Ryan Walsh who had made a powerful run from the back - pointed to leave them 0-7 to 0-4 to the good with 20 minutes gone.

Newcestown finished the first-half strongly, however, inching ahead, 0-10 to 0-9, though a point from midfielder Colm Dineen before Ryan Walsh completed another lung-bursting surge from the back with an equaliser.

Walsh, Darren Browne and John Browne, who kept the shackles on Newcestown’s Cork senior Luke Meade, were most impressive before the break in a Kanturk rearguard that found the going much tougher on the resumption.

David Buckley sparkled for Newcestown up front where Luke Meade thundered into the picture, and a dramatic improvement in all sectors saw the Carbery men replicate the form that had enabled them to ride roughshod over Mallow the previous week-end.

Seemingly in complete control with an eight-point cushion, 0-20 to 0-12, entering the last quarter, Newcestown - stung by the game’s opening goal from Liam O’Keeffe - were forced to relinquish the initiative as a contest of remarkably fluctuating fortunes swung back in Kanturk’s favour when it mattered most.

Fittingly, dynamic wing-back Ryan Walsh had the satisfaction of ensuring their survival with his late goal in regulation time, as he excelled throughout.

Aidan Walsh, Ian Walsh, two-goal hero Liam O’Keeffe, Cian Clernon and Darren Browne were others to make particularly telling contributions as Kanturk made the decisive push for victory.

It could be argued they were allowed off the hook to a certain extent by Newcestown, given that the losers clocked up nine wides in the second-half when Kanturk didn’t have a single shot off-target.

Still, it would be churlish in the extreme to suggest the 2017 premier intermediate hurling kingpins don’t deserve a place in the final which they were denied by eventual champions Charleville last season.

KANTURK: G Buckinskas; J McLoughlin, L Cashman, P Walsh; J Browne 0-1, D Browne 0-2, R Walsh 1-2; L O’Neill 0-1, A Sheehy; B O’Sullivan 0-4 (3f), Aidan Walsh 0-3, L McLoughlin 0-1; L O’Keeffe 2-1, Alan Walsh 1-0, I Walsh 0-3. Subs: C Walsh 0-2 for Alan Walsh (ht), Alan Walsh for Sheehy (58), C Clernon (extra-time replacement) 0-3, M Healy for O’Neill (inj, 67), Sheehy for R Walsh (inj, 72), O O’Connor for O’Keeffe (80).

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; M McSweeney, C Twomey, J Kelleher; F Keane 0-1, E Collins, C O’Donovan 0-1; T Twomey 0-1, C Dineen 0-2; S O’Donovan 0-2, J Meade 0-1, L Meade 0-3; D Buckley 0-6, T Horgan 0-2, R O’Sullivan 0-5 (f). Subs: E Kenneally 0-2 (1f) for O’Sullivan (57), S O’Sullivan for Horgan (e-t, 67), G O’Donovan for S O’Donovan (e-t, 70), C O’Neill for Collins (e-t, 75)

Referee: J Larkin (Ballinora)