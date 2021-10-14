Goals prove vital as Mallow overcome Bride Rovers

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY SAHC

Mallow 3-9

Bride Rovers 0-16

This Co Op Superstores Senior A HC game at Kildorrery on Sunday was remarkable.

Even though Mallow were victors both sides left the field happy as they both progressed to the knockout stages. Going into the game Mallow needed to win by 13 points as they had lost heavily to Ballymartle in the first round.

With Ballyhea overcoming Ballymartle it meant both Mallow and Bride Rovers advanced. Shane O'Connor opened the scoring for the Rovers. Aaron Sheehan levelled from a free. The Imokilly side edged ahead again with points by the Roche twins Eoin and Brian.

Mallow hit the front when Ronan Sheehan placed Seán Hayes for a goal. By the first water break Mallow led 1-4 to 0-4. Conor Barry and Cian O'Connor replied with points before Brian Roche soloed through and pointed 1-4 to 0-7.

Just before half time Pa Herlihy worked well for Sean Hayes who gave Mallow an interval lead 1-5 to 0-7.

Mallow had their second goal on the resumption when Aaron Sheehan worked well for Sean Hayes 2-5 to 0-7. In the 34th minute a good delivery by Trevor Doyle led to a foul on Sean Hayes in the area. Hayes made no mistake from the penalty opening up a lead 3-6 to 0-7.

Paul Lyons added a fine point in the 40th minute. Bride Rovers tried very hard to get back in contention. They needed a goal that never came. By the second water break Mallow led 3-7 to 0-10.

Rovers tried very hard and had some good points by Brian Roche, Conor Barry (free) and William Finnegan as they came within four points 3-7 to 0-13. Mallow held firm. They defended very well and their attack were always dangerous.

Bride Rovers got within a point at a vital stage but time ran out. Aaron Sheehan pointed another free. Rovers had two frees by William Finnegan with Brian Roche closing the gap to a single point in the 58th minute 3- 8 to 0-16 Mallow substitute Mark Tobin had a vital point from a very difficult angle in the 65th minute.

Both sides had two wins from their three games played and so advanced.

MALLOW: P Buckley, P Healy, D Moynihan, J Healy, F O'Neill, K Sheehan, J O'Hanlon, T Doyle, N O'Riordan, P Lyons 0-1, R Sheehan, S Hayes 3-1 (1-0 pen) P Herlihy, D Hayes, A Sheehan 0-6 (0-5f) Subs: D Sheehan for T Doyle. M Maher for D Hayes M Tobin 0-1 for R Sheehan

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan, T O'Sullivan, J Pratt, J Mannix, P O'Flynn, E Roche 0-1, S O'Connor 0-1, R Prendergast (Capt) C O'Connor 0-2 (0-1f) (Vice Capt) D Dooley, J Mannix, W Finnegan 0-4f., C Barry 0-3f. B Roche 0-5, E Cashman Subs: M Collins for E Cashman, S Walsh for C Barry,

REFEREE: Dave Daly (Brian Dillons)