Goals prove vital as Courcey Rovers see off Fermoy to advance to Cork SAHC final

Gary O'Callaghan, Fermoy, in action against Kevin Collins, Courcey Rovers during the Cork County Senior A Hurling Championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork Photo by Jim Coughlan

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY SAHC SEMI-FINAL

Courcey Rovers 5-14

Fermoy 0-14

Courcey Rovers had a big win over Fermoy in the Co Op Superstores Senior A HC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday evening. Courcey's started well with two early points by Richard Sweetnam.

Fermoy replied with a point by Jake Carr. They were level 0-2 each after six minutes. Liam Coleman with a pointed free edged Fermoy ahead. The Ballinspittle side were level at 0-3 apiece when Tadhg O'Sullivan pointed.

Fermoy hit a good patch and Liam Coleman landed a pointed free. Coleman also had a long range free saved by Stephen Nyhan. Fermoy continued to do well. Good play by Martin Brennan led to a foul Padraigh de Roiste that Coleman converted.

Adam Creed won a lot of possession in the Fermoy half backline. Both sides were off target before Liam Coleman with a '65 opened up a 0-6 to 0-3 lead for Fermoy and they were looking good.

A foul on Richard Sweetnam saw the same player point from the free. Rovers were again off target before Fermoy edged 0-7 to 0-4 clear. In the 2lst minute Ronan Nyhan cut in from the corner and goaled.

Liam Coleman and Richard Sweetnam exchanged pointed frees before Sean Nyhan goaled after good play by Richard Sweetnam and Liam Collins 2-5 to 0-8 after 23 minutes.

Good play by Adam Creed led to a foul on de Roiste with Liam Coleman pointing the free. Just before half time Stephen Nyhan pointed a long range free for the South East side.

Richard Sweetnam intercepted from Greg Lardner and pointed from distance as Courcey's moved 2-7 to 0-9 ahead. Shane Aherne pointed just before the break 2-7 to 0-10.

On the resumption Sean Twomey had an early goal. Olan Crowley followed with a point after good play by Tadhg O'Sullivan 3-8 to 0-10.

Courcey's used the short passing to great effect and they had an extra defender all through. Liam Coleman pointed a Fermoy free. In the 41st minute good play by Brendan Ryan led to another Sweetnam point 3-9 to 0-11.

Rovers had their fourth goal in the 47th minute by Sean Twomey as they moved double scores ahead 4-10 to 0-11. Both sides made a number of substitutions and exchanged points 4-12 to 0-11. The winners fifth goal came from Sean Twomey after good play by Tadhg O'Sullivan. Ben Twomey pointed for Fermoy 5- 12 to 0-12.

Fermoy made a few good attacks in search of a goal but the winners defence and keeper Stephen Nyhan were in great form. Both sides exchanged two late points each with Courcey Rovers advancing to the county final against Fr O'Neills.

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan 0-2f. C Daly, K Collins, B Mulcahy, L Collins, F Lordan, C Roche, D J Twomey, M Collins, B Ryan 0-1, S Twomey 4-0, O Crowley 0-1, T O'Sullivan 0-1, R Sweetnam 0-7 (0-3f), R Nyhan 1-1 Subs: J O'Neill 0-1 for L Collins, J McCarthy for O Crowley, D O'Donovan for S Twomey, S McCarthy for B Mulcahy

FERMOY: J Condon, G Lardner, J Scannell, E Clancy, A Creed, D Carroll, P Murphy, M Brennan 0-1, D Daly, P de Roiste, T Clancy, L Coleman 0-9 (0-7f. 0- 2 '65s), S Aherne 0-2, J Carr 0-1, G O'Callaghan Subs: S Shanahan for E Clancy, B Twomey 0-1 for P de Roiste, A Aherne for G Lardner, B O'Sullivan for A Creed

REFEREE: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig)