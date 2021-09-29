Glanworth maintain Indian sign over Adrigole

COUNTY IAFC ROUND 2

Glanworth 0-14

Adrigole 1-6

Having lost decisively to Kilshannig in Round 1, Glanworth got back on winning ways when they accounted for Adrigole at Inchigeela on Saturday in the County IAFC. Over the years Glanworth have had the Indian sign on AdrigoIe and the trend continued on this occasion.

Glanworth were against the strong breeze in the first half. The Beara side opened with a point by their best forward David Harrington. Good play for Glanworth by Sean Finn and John O'Sullivan led to Mikie Sheehan levelling from the mark.

Both sides had a few wides. In the 10th minute Shane O'Riordan with a free edged Glanworth ahead. The lead was short lived as Jason Harrington and Charlie O'Sullivan worked well for Daniel Harrington who goaled. Just before the water break Michael Sheehan pointed 1-1 to 0-3.

On the resumption Jason Harrington came close to a goal when put through by David Harrington. Ciaran Murphy saved well and conceded a '45. From the '45 Neil O'Sullivan kicked a fine point.

Further Adrigole pressure yielded a point by Jason Harrington after good play by Diarmuid and Seán O'Sullivan. Glanworth improved immensely from here to the end. They got on top in the half backline and cut off the supply to the Adrigole attack. Glanworth had three more points before the interval to be on level terms 1-3 to 0-6.

On the changeover Glanworth were well on top. They held Adrigole scoreless in the 3rd quarter. Good play for the winners by Shane O'Riordan, Philip Blackburne and John O'Sullivan led to a fine lead point by Mikie Sheehan.

Shane O'Riordan pointed from a free and from play as they opened up a lead 0-9 to 1-3. O'Riordan added another point after good play by John O'Sullivan. By the 2nd water break Glanworth were 0-12 to 1-3 ahead.

David Harrington pointed an Adrigole free their first score in 18 minutes. Philip Blackburne replied after a four man attack as Glanworth led 0-13 to 1-4. Adrigole

battled to the end. They lacked scoring power up front. Good play by Con O'Shea led to a point by David Harrington. In the dying moments Dave Pyne gained possession from a quick free and completed the scoring.

Glanworth have still to play Glenville, while Adrigole will meet Kilshannig.

GLANWORTH: C Murphy, P Condon, E O'Donoghue, T Condon, W Blackburne, J Coughlan, P Blackburne 0-1, S Finn, D Pyne 0-1, J Fitzgibbon, J O'Sullivan, G O'Neill, E Sheehan, M Sheehan 0-4 (0-1 'mark'), S O'Riordan 0-8 (0-5f) Subs: P Hannon for W Blackburne, P O'Driscoll for G O'Neill, R Murphy for E Sheehan, R O'Driscoll for M Sheehan (inj) M Blackburne for E O'Donoghue

ADRIGOLE: W O'Sullivan, Darragh O'Sullivan, F Carey, Dan Harrington, Diarmuid O'Sullivan, Con O'Shea, Cian O'Neill, S O'Shea, N O'Sullivan 0-1, Cian O'Shea, J Harrington 0-1, Kieran G O'Sullivan, David Harrington 1-4 (0-3f), C O'Sullivan, S O'Sullivan Subs: K Goggin for S O'Shea, C Carey for C O'Sullivan, Kieran O'Sullivan for Kieran G O'Sullivan, D Crowley for C O'Neill

REFEREE: Joe Crowley (Randal Óg)