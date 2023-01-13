From there to here: how Ballygiblin made their Croker return

It was, perhaps, the Beatles who put Ballygiblin’s aim for the last twelve months best when they sang “get back, get back to where you once belonged”.

For Ballygiblin where they once belonged and where they belong again this weekend is clear: Croke Park and the chance to put right that single-point defeat at the hands of Kilkenny outfit Mooncoin last season.

The Avondhu men were fortunate to be able to do so, thanks to the County Board's re-grading of the intermediate and junior competitions for the 2023 season.

In the group phase Ballygiblin, Ballygarvan, Dripsey, and Argideen Rangers were drawn together. Full points from their three group games put Ballygiblin into the semi-final.

Ballygiblin's first Premier JHC game was against Dripsey in Rathcormac. The winners gained control in key sectors from the start and emerged easy winners by 3-22 to 0-11. At half time Ballygiblin led 1-8 to 0-6.

Ballygiblin's second game was against Ballygarvan in Blarney in early August. After a very slow start, Ballygiblin battled hard, they trailed 0-7 to 0-4 after 15 minutes and by half time by 1-11 to 0-11. Early on the resumption Ballygarvan moved 2-11 to 0-12 clear. Ballygiblin came very strong and overturned a five point deficit to run out winners by 0-25 to 2-18.

The win over Argideen Rangers in Round 3 ensured a place in the semi-finals. The Timoleague side did well for most of the hour, they led at half time 0-11 to 0-8. They also did well on the changeover. They looked impressive when ahead 0-14 to 0-11.

The sides were level 0-15 each as the game entered the final quarter. Ballygiblin edged ahead by Shane Beston with a fine point with Ryan Donegan opening up a two point lead.

Mark Keane was outstanding at centre-back. Joseph O'Sullivan completed the scoring with a brilliant late point.

The county semi-final between Ballygiblin and Russell Rovers was played in Ballynoe. The sides were level on 10 occasions by full time. Ballygiblin dominated in extra time with Joseph O'Sullivan and Darragh Flynn excelling scoring 0-11 between them. Final score 0-25 to 1-19.

On the other side of the draw Tracton had come through. The county final was in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on October 15. Ballygiblin after a slow start came strong. Tracton were reduced to 14 players. At half-time Ballygiblin led 0-10 to 1-5.

Ballygiblin did well in the second half and in the end were winners by 2-19 to 1-12. Scorers were Joe O'Sullivan 0-10 (0-5f) Darragh Flynn 1- 3, Cathail O'Mahony 0-4, Sean O Sullivan 1-0 Shane Beston 0-2.

Team: Christopher Noonan, Lorcan Finn, Fionn Herlihy (Capt) James Mullins, Barry Coffey, Mark Keane, Michael Lewis, Ryan Donegan, Killian Roche, Darragh Flynn, Joseph O'Sullivan, Shane Beston, Cathail O'Mahony, Sean O'Sullivan, Dean Barry. Subs : Dillon Sheehan for Dean Barry, Kieran Duggan for Shane Beston, Cian O'Brien for Lorcan Finn, Pa Molloy for Joseph O'Sullivan.

The Munster JHC quarter final against Grangemockler-Ballyneale was moved at the last minute from Cahir to Thurles. It was one of Ballygiblin's poorest performances over the two year period.

The South Tipperary side were very physical and were well in contention during the first half when they were ahead at half time 0 -7 to 0-5. Goals by Cathail O'Mahony and Darragh Flynn were decisive for Ballygiblin who ran out victors by 2-10 to 0-11.

Sunday, November 20 saw Ballygiblin and Colligan in action in the Munster JHC semi-final in Páirc Uí Rinn. Colligan started well and were well in contention.

By half-time Ballygiblin had edged in front 1-10 to 0-8. The expected Colligan challenge in the second half did not materialise. In fact the West Waterford side were held to a mere two points in the second half. Ballygiblin advanced to the final on a 1-19 to 0-10 score line.

The Munster JHC final against St Kieran's was played in Mallow on December 4. St Kieran's a strong physical side did well early on and took the lead. Three first half goals by Shane Beston who had been married the previous day proved decisive as they led 3-2 to 0-7 at half-time.

This lead proved too much for the West Limerick side. In the end Ballygiblin who had just two scorers on the day won by 3-12 to 0-11.

Having won the Munster final Ballygiblin were onto the All Ireland series for the second year in-a-row. Kilkenny champions Blacks & Whites were defeated by Commercials (Dublin) Commercials were in turn beaten in the Leinster final by a point in Ferns by Horeswood (Wexford). Final score being 1-18 to 3-11.

Ballygiblin then faced Horeswood in the All Ireland semi final in the Fraher Field Dungarvan. It was tough game with little separating the sides in the opening quarter.

A goal by Darragh Flynn gave Ballygiblin the lead and they led for the rest of the game. At half-time it was 1-5 to 0-5. The Wexford side added an early point on the resumption.

Ballygiblin got on top in the backline and despite a number of wides they ran out victors The same day Easkey (Sligo) won the other semi final in in Darver the Louth GAA Training Centre. They defeated Kilburn Gaels (London) by 3-12 to 4-6.

Since winning the county final Ballygiblin conceded no goals in their games against Grangemockler-Ballyheale, Colligan, St Kieran's and Horeswood in the All Ireland semi-final.

The game against Horeswood in heavy underfoot conditions. Their defence held firm as the pressure came on. By the 51st minute Ballygiblin were double scores ahead 1-11 to 0-7. The final tally being 1-12 to 0-8.

Team: Christopher Noonan, Lorcan Finn, Fionn Herlihy (Capt) James Mullins, Barry Coffey, Mark Keane, Michael Lewis, Ryan Donegan 0-1, Killian Roche, Darragh Flynn 1-4, Joseph O'Sullivan 0- 5f. Shane Beston 0-1, Cathail O'Mahony 0-1, Sean O'Sullivan. Dean Barry Sub: Kieran Duggan for Dean Barry