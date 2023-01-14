From injury-doubt to man-of-the-match Ballygiblin’s Joseph O’Sullivan on his day of days

It must have been one of those moments where your whole life flashes before your very eyes or at the very least visions of having to sit on the sidelines for one of the biggest days of your sporting life do so.

They’d not even started training last Sunday morning (six days before the final), it was just the warm up when he felt it, a tightening in his lower leg. Luckily the club’s pair of physios were on hand to take control of the situation, getting him right for Saturday evening in Dublin 3.

Still Joseph O’Sullivan didn’t train all week, and played with strapping on his leg… and then played a man-of-the-match performance. Give those physios a bonus!

More so, though, give the man himself a pat on the back for a phenomenal performance. He shot ten points, four from play and was the pivot around which the entire Ballygiblin forward line turned.

It was a performance of perseverance and, in a way, mirrored that of the club as a whole, coming back from the disappointment of last year’s defeat to Mooncoin to power their way to a first ever All Ireland club crown.

“We had a tough time here last year, it is only 11 months ago,” he recalled.

"We needed that to drive us over the line. Last year hurt. We were inside in the dressing-room at half-time and you could see the motivation on everyone’s face. Everyone was willing to die for each other, we are just delighted to bring this All-Ireland back to Mitchelstown and Ballygiblin.”

The centre-forward was a bundle of joy as he bound his way towards the assembled press under the Cusack Stand. Whatever it was he had, if you could bottle it you’d be a very wealthy individual indeed.

His enthusiasm infectious, and his belief undimmed, just as it hadn’t been all week, despite that worrying set-back at training last Sunday morning week.

“I believed in my ability,” he said of his own performance.

"I have done all the work. I have been practising frees since I was five years of age. I had a job to do for the players and the team. So it is amazing. I’m ecstatic. It is unprecedented what is going to go on in Mitchelstown for the next week or two.”

You might have imagined after the disappointment of last year that Ballygiblin might have been somewhat reticent if not fully nervous at the start of the game considering how much was on the line, not a bit of it though.

“Not really,” he stressed.

"Last year we were focused on Croke Park and the occasion. We didn’t even think about Mooncoin. This year it was all Easkey. Last year I didn’t even know one of the names of the Mooncoin players – I was just thinking about Croke Park. The bright lights and running out.

"This time we were tuned in, everyone had a job. We all knew what we were doing. We had watched them play. We had studied them.”

The goal at the start, from Darragh Flynn, obviously helped settle whatever nerves there might have been.

"It calmed everyone down,” he admitted.

"Just assured us we belonged here. Fair play to Mark [Keane] he drove down the middle and cut them open. And who was off his shoulder but Darragh Flynn? Who else would you want at the start of the game? Your two best players.”

Not for the first time this year with Ballygiblin somebody stepped up to the plate in a major way. It was Shane Beston in the Munster final for instance, while today it was O’Sullivan’s turn.

“We have loads of people to step up,” he said.

"Young Darragh Flynn has been dying sick all week. He had a bad flu. You could see it in him there he wasn’t his right self, but he still gave everything for the cause. We have a man to stand up every day.

“It was a career-defining game for us. We didn’t want to be remembered as the team to lose two finals. To win that game, we have set ourselves up in Ballygiblin history for life. What a day!”

What a day indeed. O’Sullivan certainly was enjoying himself, revelling in the moment, and why not? It was his and his club’s day of days. They don’t come around quite like this all too often, you’ve got to savour them when you get the chance.