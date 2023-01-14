Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

From injury-doubt to man-of-the-match Ballygiblin’s Joseph O’Sullivan on his day of days

Centre-forward says game with Easkey was ‘career-defining’ for Ballygiblin’s players and with so much on the line they weren’t going to be denied

Joseph O'Sullivan of Ballygiblin celebrates with his niece Róisín O'Dwyer after his side's victory in the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Championship Final match between Ballygiblin of Cork and Easkey of Sligo at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Joseph O'Sullivan of Ballygiblin celebrates with his niece Róisín O'Dwyer after his side's victory in the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Championship Final match between Ballygiblin of Cork and Easkey of Sligo at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Joseph O'Sullivan of Ballygiblin celebrates with his niece Róisín O'Dwyer after his side's victory in the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Championship Final match between Ballygiblin of Cork and Easkey of Sligo at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Joseph O'Sullivan of Ballygiblin celebrates with his niece Róisín O'Dwyer after his side's victory in the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Championship Final match between Ballygiblin of Cork and Easkey of Sligo at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

corkman

Damian Stack

It must have been one of those moments where your whole life flashes before your very eyes or at the very least visions of having to sit on the sidelines for one of the biggest days of your sporting life do so.

They’d not even started training last Sunday morning (six days before the final), it was just the warm up when he felt it, a tightening in his lower leg. Luckily the club’s pair of physios were on hand to take control of the situation, getting him right for Saturday evening in Dublin 3. 

Privacy