Freemount pull clear of Gabriel Rangers to reach Cork JBHC decider

Freemount advanced to the final of the County JCHC last weekend with victory over Gabriel Rangers Photo by Sportsfile

CO-OP SUPERSTORES JBHC SEMI-FINAL

Freemount 1-18

Gabriel Rangers 0-12

Freemount produced a strong performance to get the better of Gabriel Rangers in the Co-OpSuperstores County JBHC semi-final at Donoughmore.

The winners offered a revealing display of crisp and sharper hurling that as the game aged proved too much for a committed Ballydehob based outfit. In doing so, Freemount follow up on their football counterparts to reach county deciders over the next two weekends.

All through Freemount were disciplined in defence, dominant in the centre and clinical when required upfront.

Freemount were on the offensive from the word go and received a perfect boost from an early Jason Ballentyne goal. An undaunted Gabriel Rangers rose their game with Matthrew Sheehan, Pat Nolan, Keith O'Driscoll and Tadhg McCarthy powering into the game.

Points to McCarthy and Paddy O'Driscoll brought Gabriels into contention before Freemount lifted the siege thanks to the accuracy of Páidí Collins and Seán Feehan.

Again Gabriels dragged themselves back into the contest, three points without reply from McCarthy and Killian O'Brien narrowed the arrears to 1-7 to 0-9 at the interval.

The sides traded points to McCarthy and Michael O'Callaghan on the restart, but Freemount favoured by the breeze, clicked into gear through the solid play of Mark Ballentyne, Ronan McAulliffe, Tommy Nunan and Kevin O'Connor.

Indeed, Freemount had moved up a gear that Gabriels failed to match with Collins, O'Connor, Fehin and McAulliffe posting a sequel of points. The West Cork side never relinquished hope, but Freemount moved the ball around with greater purpose and possessed more of a wider scoring thrust.

Victory for Freemount secures a place in a county final in a meeting against Randal Óg from Carbery, in the meanwhile Freemount play Ballyphehane in the County JCFC Final on this Saturday.

FREEMOUNT: J Morrissey; S McSweeney, S O’Callaghan, J Walsh; C Broderick, M Ballentyne, R McAulliffe 0-1; S Curtin, T Nunan; K O’Connor ; S Fehin 0-3, P Curtin; M O’Callaghan, P Collins 0-4, J Ballentyne Subs: J Curtin, J Sheahan, M McSweeney

GABRIEL RANGERS: O Barrett; P Hodnett, M Sheehan, R Roycroft; C Bowen, P Nolan, K O’Brien; K O’Driscoll, J Coughlan; L Bowen, W Ronan, P O’Driscoll 0-1; D O’Regan, J O’Regan, T McCarthy Subs: L Nolan

REFEREE: K Feury (Cill na Martra)