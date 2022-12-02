Freemount play Waterford club in Munster Junior B Hurling Championship on Sunday

Freemount embark on the Munster Junior B Hurling Championship campaign when facing Waterford representatives Fourmilewater in Killeedy, Co. Limerick on Sunday.

The Duhallow side erased a series of reversals over the years to land a long awaited county title having come up short to Araglen in the 2021 Final. Freemount impressed enroute during the current campaign easily overcoming Rathpeacon before seeing off Gabriel Rangers in a semi final.

The winners offered a revealing display of crisp and sharper hurling that as the game aged proved too much for a committed Ballydehob based outfit.

That set up a Freemount and Randal Óg county final clash where in a dramatic tussle, Freemount pulled a late rabbit out of the hat to collect the silverware. Not for the first time, it appeared lady luck wasn’t on Freemount’s side when Randal Óg netted a lead goal in the first minute of injury time.

Often a case that the concession of a major would sting a team but on this occasion Freemount recovered from the sucker punch blow with late points helped draw the game before the biggest cheer of the afternoon was reserved for Jason Ballentyne’s match winning point from distance.

Absences of key players such as Michael O'Callaghan and Michael O'Callaghan are big losses for Freemount yet they have capable performers in Jonathan Morrissey, Cathal Broderick, Jason Ballentyne, Mark Ballentyne and Paidí Collins in key positions.

Opponents Fourmilewater return to Munster for the second consecutive season having lost to Limerick side Blackrock last season, not helped by conceding three goals in the opening quarter.

From 2022, Fourmilewater bettered Tallow to land the Eastern title in Waterford by a three point margin. That placed Fourmilewater into a county final where they recorded a comprehensive victory over Dunhill.

A pair of goals from former Waterford attacker Shane Walsh gave the Ballymacarbry side the impetus to complete back to back titles. Also figuring strongly are 'keeper Seán McGrath and the experienced Brian Wall has come off the bench on a number of occasions to guide the side.

The Waterford Final dated back to early September and in the intervening time frame, many of the Fourmilewater players were assisting The Nire in the County Senior Football Championship. Naturally, ground conditions are likely to impact at this stage of the season, not too much expected between the sides but Freemount may shade matters.