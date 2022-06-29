Freemount hold off Rathpeacon in thrilling semi-final

Three-goal Freemount held off Rathpeacon in the JCFC semi-final Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

COUNTY JCFC (1) SEMI-FINAL

Freemount 3- 5

Rathpeacon 2- 7

Freemount who led all through this County JCFC (1) semi-final were lucky to advance to the county final following a great last quarter by Rathpeacon in Mallow on Saturday.

Freemount had the aid of the strong wind in the first half. The Duhallow side were impressive in the half-back line and midfield sectors. They had a number of wides. Luke Morrissey had two early point for the winners.

Good play by John Curtin led to a Mark Ballantyne point. In the 10th minute Seán Broderick and Michael O'Callaghan worked well for Seán Fehin who made it 0-4 to 0-0.

In the 20th minute John Curtin combined for Shane O'Callaghan who netted. Four minutes later Freemount had their second goal when Fehin worked well for Dean Collins who opened up a lead 2- 4 to 0-0.

Rathpeacon had to wait till the 28th minute when Darragh Murphy opened their account. In injury time they had a goal when Adam O'Sullivan won a great ball and placed Evan Murphy who closed the gap at half-time 2-4 to 1-1 Rathpeacon were in a great position on the restart.

They had the aid of the strong wind and Freemount had a key defender red carded. However, Freemount battled well against the odds. They had a point by Luke Morrissey and Michael O'Callaghan had their last score a goal in the 45th minute 3-5 to 1-1.

Rathpeacon put in a massive last quarter. Evan Murphy and Adam O'Sullivan pointed frees. Freemount tried very hard but the Rathpeacon defence made some valiant clearances. John Wiseman goaled after a goalmouth scramble and the lead was down to a goal 3-5 to 2-5.

Good play by Brendan Ahern and Cian O'Driscoll led to a point by Paul O'Neill. Paul Madigan completed the scoring with a massive point in the 58th minute. Rathpeacon tried very hard for the equaliser.

Time out and Freemount were through to a county final against either Ballyphehane or Lismire.

FREEMOUNT: Dunstan, D O'Flynn, J Walsh, K O'Connor, M O'Callaghan 1-0, C Shanahan, T Nunan, S O'Callaghan, C Broderick, M Ballantyne 0-1, S Fehin 0-1, L Morrissey 0-3 (0-1f), S Broderick, J Curtin, D Collins 1-0 Subs: R McAuliffe for D Flynn, G Hayes for J Curtin

RATHPEACON: G Aherne, S Dalton, S Ahern, E Leddin, D O'Neill, B Ahern, P O'Connell, C O'Driscoll, C Dalton, A O'Sullivan 0-1f, P Madigan 0-1, E Murphy 1-2, P Daly J Wiseman 1-1, D Murphy 0-1 Subs: P Hallissey for S Ahern, S Ahern for C O'Driscoll, P O'Neill 0-1 for P Daly, A Murphy for A O'Sullivan

REFEREE: Cathal Egan (Clyda Rovers)