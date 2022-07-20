Freemount hero Jason Ballentyne: ‘I closed my eyes and just struck the sliotar’

The County Final turned on its head during injury time when Freemount conceded a goal and their advantage on the scoreboard was overtaken by Randal Óg.

Just as when Freemount appeared to be in dire straits, they rallied magnificently and reeled off two points including the match-winner from Jason Ballentyne.

“I shouted to Mickey O’Callaghan to give me the ball, I think, I closed my eyes and just struck it, luckily, it went over. We have waited a long time for a county Cup, losing five fInals in recent times, three football and two hurling, it’s such a thrill and relief to win,” said Jason.

“We were well prepared, that’s down to our trainer Dermot O’Riordan, he did mighty work with us all year, getting fitter, showing a better touch saw Freemount become a better hurling side. Every night, we had 20 players and more at training, it has proved so rewarding,” he said.

Freemount enjoyed a dream start and an opportunist Tommy Nunan goal laid the foundation for a productive opening.

“Goals are always a settler, we had set out our stall in the opening 10 minutes to get a goal. In fairness to Randal Óg, they kept us at bay for long stretches, thank God, luck was on our side with the early strike,” said Ballentyne.

By the end of the opening half, it was very much anybody’s game with Freemount holding a narrow two point advantage in a contest up for grabs.

“We sat down, didn’t get carried away, kept the heads by keeping calm and though Freemount appeared to be the better hurlers, it remained a competitive battle with the issue in doubt right up to the last whistle,” said Ballentyne.

Indeed, Freemount looked to be in serious trouble conceding a goal and the lead in the first minute of injury time. Not for the first time, Freemount appeared to hand the initiative to their opponents.

“It was a major sucker punch, we looked at each other, thinking not again. However, we regrouped to turn things around, got the next point to equalise and followed up with the lead point,” said Jason.

County finals are all about winning and Freemount’s passage to the top that met massive obstacles over the years was overcome and the magnitude of claiming outright honours hit home for Ballentyne and company.

“I’ve been involved at Junior level with Freemount for 17 years, winning just one medal, that was coming on as a substitute. It’s so sweet to win a county medal, next up is a Munster campaign and Junior A ranks in 2023,” he said.

“I dedicate the win to my baby daughter Ruby, born just four weeks ago,” said a beaming Jason.