Franklin stops Crokes and Sliabh Luachra in their tracks

Croke Rovers' game with Sliabh Luachra was abandoned in the second half Photo byh Sportsfile

DUHALLOW UNDER 21 FOOTBALL CUP

Croke Rovers 2-3

Sliabh Luachra Gaels 1-6

(game abandoned after 48 minutes)

Storm Franklin halted proceedings for the opening round to the Central Sports Stores Duhallow Under 21 Football Cup in the Banteer 4G.

All credit to both Croke Rovers and Sliabh Luachra Gaels in their endeavours to play in difficult conditions where fittingly when the contest ended prematurely, the sides were deadlocked.

However, as the wind howled on an elevated location, it became near impossible to play constructive football and both sides losing players to either injury or illness, referee Jerry Kelleher brought a premature end to the game much to the relief of the two teams on duty.

All the early indications were for a closely fought encounter with a Ronan Heffernan goal helped Crokes to a 1-3 to 0-3 advantage at the break. No surprise that both sides found it difficult to adjust to the worsening weather though scores did surface, a Thomas Casey goal for Sliabh Luachra offset by a likewise goal to Crokes Brian O’Sullivan.

The Ballydesmond and Kiskeam combination kept up the pressure, Casey and Shane Murphy tacking on points to force parity before the match official wisely called a halt to the proceedings.

CROKE ROVERS: N Breen; D Heffernan, D Vaughan; A O'Keeffe, R King, S McMahon; B O'Sullivan 1-0, C O'Sullivan; J Harrington, R Heffernan 1-2, S Cronin; C O'Sullivan 0-1, E Magner Subs: K Desmond, C O'Sullivan

SLIABH LUACHRA GAELS: J Clogan; E Daly 0-1, K Murphy; M Collins, S Murphy, J Daly; C Murphy, B Linehan 0-1; C Dunlea, T Casey 1-3, S O'Riordan; B O'Leary 0-1. S Murphy 0-1 Sub: J Vaughan

REFEREE: J Kelleher (St Johns)