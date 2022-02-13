Four-goal haul helps league leaders Cork to comfortable victory over Offaly

Mark Keane of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Offaly and Cork at St. Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A

Cork 4-25

Offaly 1-15

Cork cruised to their second league win from two with a comprehensive dismissal of Offaly in Birr on Sunday afternoon.

In less than ideal conditions from free flowing hurling, the league leaders looked all the way winners here after getting off to the best possible start two goals in three minutes.

Cork took to the field with plenty familiar names in their starting 15, the likes of Damien Cahalane, Tim O’Mahony, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Conor Lehane and Shane Kingston all took their places on the field with Luke Meade, captain Mark Coleman, Seamus Harnedy and Sean O’Donoghue also taking their jerseys – in what was clearly Cork’s strongest team of the year so far.

Cork exploded from the traps and led by 2-1 to 0-0 with less than three minutes on the clock. Goals from Kingston and Fitzgibbon inside 60 seconds of each other had the home side reeling well before all of the team got their hands on the ball.

A terrific point from Brian Duignan got Offaly on the board however the reds kept coming and with the midlanders only registering three points in the opening 15 minutes it was no surprise that they found themselves trailing by 12 with 20 minutes still on the first half clock. Cork’s third goal coming from the stick of Conor Lehane.

Things could have been even worse for Offaly if Cork hadn’t seen their fourth net buster ruled out for over carrying – harsh, but probably necessary to stop this one getting out of control early on.

Three points from the following four heaped the pressure on Offaly – a hat-trick of long range frees from Coleman easing Cork almost out of sight.

Credit to Offaly they didn’t throw in the towel and in the cold and heavy conditions they hit back with three points in three minutes (Eoghan Cahill, two and John Murphy, one) to put a better gloss on the scoreboard as the game passed the half hour mark.

Points from Robbie O’Flynn, Lehane and Kingston followed with a brace of scores from the home side sending the teams into the dressing rooms 3-12 to 0-8 – little doubting the importance of a good start for Offaly if this one want to get away from them.

If Offaly thought life was going to get easier in the second period they were sadly mistaken with the announcement before the restart that Patrick Horgan was to make his season debut for O’Flynn.

A quick point for each side settled the players after the interval with Cork continuing to rely on their off the shoulder running game while Offaly continued to rely on scraps. Offaly keeper Conor Clancy pulled off a spectacular save from Conor Cahalane but a brace of frees from Kingston had this one going only one way.

A brace of excellent scores from Charleville’s Fitzgibbon along with another impressive point from Conor Lehane showed that Cork weren’t planning on relaxing before the final whistle.

Cork emptied the bench over the next 20 minutes however the scores kept coming with Horgan, Kingston and Luke Meade all registering scores before a brilliant second goal from Kingston lifted the visitors once more.

Despite the game’s obvious conclusion Offaly kept plugging away and they were rewarded on 68 minutes with a superb goal from Cahill, rounding off an impressive personal tally of 1-9 for the home town man.

Cork finished the game as they had begun with three cores on the bounce – O’Mahony, Colin O’Brien and Sam Quirke all raising white flags to round off what was a very impressive display for the men in red.

There will be tougher tests, but Cork were still impressive on the day.

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony 0-1, M Coleman 0-4f, C O’Brien; D Fitzgibbon 1-2, L Meade 0-1; C Cahalane 0-1, S Harnedy, R O’Flynn 0-2; S Kingston 2-8 (0-6f), M Keane 0-1, C Lehane 1-2 Subs: S O’Leary-Hayes for N O’Leary and P Horgan 0-1 for R O’Flynn (both ht), T O’Connell for S Harnedy (47), J O’Connor for C Lehane (50), S Quirke 0-1 for D Fitzgibbon (58), C O’Brien 0-1 for C Cahalane (62).

OFFALY: C Clancy; J Keenaghan, C Burke, J Screeney; D King, B Conneely 0-1, K Sampson; E Kelly, L Fox; B Duignan 0-1, L Langton, E Cahill 1-9 (0-8f); J Murphy 0-2, J Sampson 0-1, D Nally Subs: P Delaney for J Screeney and L O’Connor 0-1 for D Nally (both ht), E Parlon for B Duignan (52), A Cleary for L Langton (53), P Clancy for L Fox (66)

REFEREE: S Stack (Dublin)