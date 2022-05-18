Four-goal Cork ladies book Fitzgerald Stadium show-down with Kingdom

MUNSTER LADIES SFC SEMI-FINAL

Cork 4-10

Waterford 1-12

Cork’s senior ladies football side are back into the Munster Final after seeing off Waterford by seven points in Dungarvan last weekend.

Despite the Rebels bagging four goals on their way to victory the Déise side pushed at them all the way, scoring just one time less than the girls in red on the day – but always too far behind to make a significant push at the business end of the game.

Cork had to play this one without Meabh Cahalane and Libby Coppinger as both stars were unable to play after putting in a 90-minute shift the previous day in the camogie final.

The loss of the starting pair meant that there were opportunities for Dara Kiniry at the back in place of Cahalane, while the hugely talented Orla Finn started for Coppinger.

Cork looked solid all over the pitch with Aisling Hutchings, Shauna Kelly and Áine O’Sullivan all showing really well on the day. Doireann O’Sullivan got Cork off the mark inside five minutes with one of two pointed frees before Áine O’Sullivan went in for the game’s first goal pretty much straight from the restart.

Orla Finn bagged her first point of the afternoon soon after and again raised white before the 10th minute as Cork looked to settle into the game up by 1-3 to 0-0. Kellyann Hogan finally pointed a free but Finn was on song and her third point followed to restore the six-point lead.

Caoimhe McGrath pointed for the home side but Cork slotted in their second goal of the game – Waterford looked to be under serious pressure with two thirds of the game still to play.

Doireann O’Sullivan set up Melissa Duggan for the perfect finish and Waterford were rocking. Ciara O’Sullivan was denied cork’s third goal soon after but a brace of frees had Cork nine points up and in control. (2-7 to 0-4 at the break).

A brace of wind assisted points from Waterford after the restart lifted the Déise, but Áine O’Sullivan bagged her second and Cork’s third goal to settle the nerves once more.

Despite throwing everything they had at this one, Waterford just couldn’t reel in the Leesiders and substitute Eimear Scally claimed Cork’s fourth goal to secure the win for a Cork side with plenty of talent on show.

Lauren McGregor raised the only green flag for the girls in white in blue but it was too little too late as Cork progress.

Next up for Cork is a trip to Killarney to face a strong Kerry side in the provincial final on May 28 – another big day for manager Shane Ronayne and his squad.

CORK: M O’Brien; R Phelan, E Meaney, S Leahy; M Duggan 1-0, M O’Callaghan, D Kinry; A Hutchings, S Kelly 0-1; E Cleary 0-1, C O’Sullivan, L O’Mahony; Á O’Sullivan 2-0, D O’Sullivan 0-2f, O Finn 0-5 (1f) Subs: K Quirke 0-1 for O Finn, R Leahy for L O’Mahony, M Ambrose for D Kinry (all 40m), A O’Mahony for S Leahy (53), E Scally 1-0 for A O’Sullivan (55)

WATERFORD: E Gallagher; M Dunford, C McGrath 0-1, R Casey; A Mullaney, Karen McGrath, A O’Neill; E Murray, L Mulcahy; B McMaugh, H Power, A Murray; K Murray 0-2, K Hogan 0-7f, Kate McGrath Subs: C Fennell 0-2 for B McMaugh (ht), A Wall for A Mullaney (48), A Fitzgerald for C McGrath (50), L McGregor 1-0 for K Hogan (55), A Waring for R Casey (60)

REFEREE: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry)