For once Cork GAA could learn a good lesson from Kerry

It is not often – if ever – that Cork would ever feel it needs to take lessons from across the county bounds in Kerry. At least not any lessons other than the unwanted ones all too frequently dished out to the Rebels on the football field.

But when it comes to matters of the boardroom and blazer, Cork would feel they are quite all right, thanks, without having to take counsel for the near neighbour and old foe.

And anyway, it’s not like Cork GAA hasn’t been hot-housed enough over the years – from player strikes to over-priced stadiums to long forgotten bank accounts – in such boardroom matters that they should feel the need to take advice from anyone.

Don’t they say the best lesson learned is the one from your own mistakes?

Still, as Cork GAA continue the search for Ronan McCarthy’s successor as senior football team manager, it might serve those officers charged with the task, to take a quick glance north-westward and take a learning (a favourite word of GAA folk) or two from how Kerry’s managerial search unfolded and unravelled over the last month or so.

To say the ratification of Jack O’Connor last Monday night was unedifying would be a stretch: O’Connor’s third coming as Kerry manager was unanimously supported with ne’er a bad word said about the three-time All-Ireland winner with the Kingdom.

But the hour-long debate prior to the ratification, in which several delegated quizzed and grilled Kerry chairman Tim Murphy about the whole process of finding Peter Keane’s successor was certainly un-Kerry-like and unnecessary.

What sets Cork’s search for their new man apart from Kerry’s work is that while Peter Keane reapplied for the job he no longer held after Kerry’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone in late August, Ronan McCarthy has gone quietly into the good night. And that is probably a good starting point for all concerned in Cork.

McCarthy had a year left on this agreed term as Cork manager so, in effect, he either quit the job, was dismissed from the job, or – as far as all parties would like it be known – he left by mutual consent.

It’s always an obvious thing that is worth stating again here: Gaelic games managers are never under contract in the legal / signed up sense of the word. Rather, as volunteers – even the ones that claim large expenses for their time and effort – they have a gentleman’s agreement with the county board to serve a term as manager.

And that agreement is about as binding as the paper it isn’t written on. In other words, performance and results will determine whether or not said manager’s backside hit the blade of the bacon-slicer than they are always perilously perched over.

The five-man selection committee in Kerry didn’t do a whole lot wrong. Indeed, as Tim Murphy walked the delegates step by step through the process since August 28, it seems that there was only a perception that the process was botched.

There were loose interpretations of ‘fairness’ and ‘transparency’ and ‘respect’, suggestions of a conflict of interest, and the more serious smear of calling the committee’s integrity into question.

Delegates are often accused of being too quiet, too compliant, too useless when it comes to county board meetings and the business of asking questions and holding the top table’s collective feet to the fire. And as speaker and speaker at Kerry’s online meeting on Monday fired questions and some mud at Murphy, the chairman responded with dignity and calm but also with force and conviction.

And at the end of it all the chairman thanked those speakers for their contributions, said nothing personal would be taken home from the meeting, and everyone moved on.

As Cork move this week to interview candidates for the vacancy – among them Keith Ricken, Bobbie O’Dwyer and John Fintan Daly – they would do well to make sure all their ‘i’s are dotted and ‘t’s crossed.

At least they shouldn’t be side-swiped by a – let’s say unhelpful – statement from Ronan McCarthy the way Peter Keane lobbed a grenade last Friday afternoon, three days before the ratification meeting, claiming he had the support of all the Kerry players for him and his management team to remain on.

With McCarthy out of view, the appointment of his successor should be straight-forward enough, even with three or more candidates in the reckoning. But when there is rawness and where there will be passionate people disappointed, there is always the possibility for disgruntlement. Just ask them above in Kerry.

Cork won’t ever admit that they took a steer from Kerry, but they will have done worse this week than to peep over the border and take a silent note of how to do things. Or not do things.