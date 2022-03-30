Football team on the right track says board chair Sheehan

Survival for the Rebel footballers in division 2 was at stake in Tullamore last Sunday afternoon and County Board Chairman Marc Sheehan expressed delight on the team delivering key wins over both Down and Offaly to preserve their status.

“If anyone had any questions about our resilience or character, they were answered over the last two matches. It’s been a difficult league certainly but Cork showed great character, there were a lot of injuries from the outset but I’m absolutely delighted for the panel, for management and for everybody who supports the team so enthusiastically,” he said.

It looked bleak for Cork during the closing stages against Offaly yet Sheehan applauded the workmanlike showing of a side spurred on by back to back wins in the campaign.

“We were in a reasonably comfortable position, Offaly came back and went ahead. In those situations, its slim margins and we were able to claw back the deficit,” he said.

“We‘ve a proud and long football tradition, a great bunch of players are involved in building a new team but a combination of retirements and a raft of injuries had taken an impact.

"Those two points against Down were crucial, we had to win the last game, we have done so, it takes great commitment, resolve and resilience to complete the task,” said Sheehan.

“I take my hat off to the panel and team management, they are on the right track, hopefully, the Cork GAA public will get behind the team for the Munster Championship and All Ireland series,” he said.