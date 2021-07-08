Corkman

Flawed rule was necessary

Damian Stack looks at some of the stories making backpage news over the past seven days

4 July 2021; Diarmuid Ryan of Clare pleads with referee James Owens after he had issued a yellow card to his team-mate Aidan McCarthy, 12, during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Tipperary and Clare at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Almost completely overlooked in the whole thing was the rather reckless challenge, which precipitated the awarding of the most controversial penalty probably in the history of the game. Clare's Aidan McCarthy completely cleaned out Jake Morris, taking the legs out from under him having slid in at serious pace. In football it would have straight away been a black card offence. No questions, no doubt, no post-game controversy.

To us that McCarthy deserved to walk for what he did is blatantly obvious and proves the point that a rule of the sort introduced, the rule that's getting brickbats thrown at it every angle, was in fact necessary in the game of hurling. Despite protestations from the usual suspects that there's nothing wrong with the game of hurling, it's simply not the case. Cynical fouling - as McCarthy's challenge appeared to be - is a problem in the game at the elite level.

The real problem with what happened on Sunday was two-fold. First the rule was clumsily written and secondly the referee, James Owens, interpreted it clumsily (to say the least). The reason the rule was written the way it is, presumably was to reassure hurling folk that it wasn't following football into introducing a black card by stealth. It would have been much simpler had the GAA actually done just that. Instead what referees are left with is this curate's egg of a rule. A black card that's not a black card and a penalty area that's become about a fifth of the area of the pitch.

