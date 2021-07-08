Flawed rule was necessary

Almost completely overlooked in the whole thing was the rather reckless challenge, which precipitated the awarding of the most controversial penalty probably in the history of the game. Clare's Aidan McCarthy completely cleaned out Jake Morris, taking the legs out from under him having slid in at serious pace. In football it would have straight away been a black card offence. No questions, no doubt, no post-game controversy.

To us that McCarthy deserved to walk for what he did is blatantly obvious and proves the point that a rule of the sort introduced, the rule that's getting brickbats thrown at it every angle, was in fact necessary in the game of hurling. Despite protestations from the usual suspects that there's nothing wrong with the game of hurling, it's simply not the case. Cynical fouling - as McCarthy's challenge appeared to be - is a problem in the game at the elite level.

The real problem with what happened on Sunday was two-fold. First the rule was clumsily written and secondly the referee, James Owens, interpreted it clumsily (to say the least). The reason the rule was written the way it is, presumably was to reassure hurling folk that it wasn't following football into introducing a black card by stealth. It would have been much simpler had the GAA actually done just that. Instead what referees are left with is this curate's egg of a rule. A black card that's not a black card and a penalty area that's become about a fifth of the area of the pitch.

Yes Owen's interpretation of it was shall we say flawed - there was no way it was a goal-scoring chance - but to look at the incident itself in the forensic detail people have and decide there's nothing wrong with the game of hurling is a form of wilful blindness.

Future still bright for Guaff and Raducanu

We sports fans can be an odd and somewhat fickle bunch. We hanker for something new, novel, fresh and exciting, and, yet, we can’t quite let go of the old either. Look at the commentary around Andy Murray this week. Hell we even indulged a little in it ourselves on these pages last week after his first round win. We all wanted to believe we were witnessing something special, and in a way, we suppose, we were. A guy with a metal hip and broken down body ought not really be capable of competing to the level he was.

Even after the Scot was dumped out of the tournament by Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Friday evening most of the focus was on the fallen giant rather than on the guy who’d just taken him down with such surgical precision.

Shapovalov was almost an afterthought to the narrative surrounding the match. Odd that, given he gave probably one of the most exciting performances of the tournament and followed it up on Manic Monday with another straight sets victory, this time over veteran bruiser Roberto Bautista Agut. Shapovalov’s shot selection and execution is out of this world.

His one-handed backhand has to be seen to be believed. He seems to be the real deal. He’s got the speed, the power and confidence to go a long way in the game. Even if he doesn’t quite get over the line this week, the twenty-two year old is a guy we’re going to be hearing about for years to come.

That’s where the focus should be, you’d imagine, rather than on whether Andy Murray can possibly come back for another tilt at the SW19 windmills next season.

Maybe it’s just that our desire to see some fresh faces has been satiated by the women’s game this year. Who couldn’t but be swept along with the romance of Emma Raducanu’s run to the round of sixteen.

The English wild card, previously ranked over 336th in the world who took the Championships by storm playing a brand of stylish, easy on the eye tennis. Or even that of Coco Gauff, back at the All England Club for the first time since her breakthrough there two years go.

While both crashed out on Monday, of the two it’s quite clear that Gauff is further along in her development. No surprise there, she’s been on tour, while Raducanu has not. Even in defeat to Angelique Kerber, a former Wimbledon champion and world number 1, you could tell Gauff is going to be very special indeed. The margin between the two wasn’t all that much. Both breaks in the game went Kerber’s way and that was that.

Gauff is just seventeen years of age. Her time will come. About the only worry we’d have for Gauff and for the slightly older Raducanu – given how the young Briton exited the tournament – is that we expect too much too soon. They could probably do with going in under the radar a bit like Shapovalov has until now.

Norris the stand-out star of the season

He just seemed to know precisely where to place the car. Every time the seven-time world champion seemed to be coming within striking range, the young Briton positioned his car just so to make passing next to near impossible. There was nothing dramatic about any of his defences either. He didn’t seem to be pushing the car beyond its limits. This wasn’t a ragged edge defence or ragged edge driving.

Everything seemed to be well under control. For lap after lap this continued. Longer than probably even he would have imagined at the start. A McLaren isn’t supposed to be capable of holding off a Mercedes. Not for this long. Not with Lewis Hamilton lurking with intent behind.

It took Hamilton a little over twenty laps to get by his fellow English man and once he’d done so came straight away on the radio to his race-engineer. The message was a simple one: “Such a great driver, Lando”. As endorsements go you don’t get much better than that.

Up to this year Lando Norris was seen was being a very good, very capable F1 driver, albeit not quite top-rank. No shame in that. Only a handful would qualify for that designation. Lando seemed to have his own niche as the happy-go-lucky, young, breath of fresh air.

A guy bringing humour and internet culture into the often staid F1 paddock. Probably that side of him blinded a lot of people (us included) to the predator just out of sight, under the surface.

This year we’ve seen that other side to Norris. When he announced he was stepping back from social media and smartening up his act, it felt like a bit of a shame if we’ve being quite honest.

The idea that expressing your personality and performing at an elite level are somehow incompatible is a dubious one we would have imagined, but since Norris stepped back from his social media presence he’s pushed on to prove himself an elite performer, so maybe there’s something to it after all?

He’s still an engaging and bubbly presence in his media interviewers, but the instantly memeable moments have dried up. On track, meanwhile, he’s been nothing short of sensational.

He’s not been out of the points all season long. He’s only finished outside the top five once, and has three podiums to his name including the one he picked up on Sunday afternoon. Along the way he’s made his new team mate, Daniel Ricciardo, look ordinary, and remember the Australian is ranked amongst the very best.

Or at least he was until Lando started bringing the pain. Norris is doing so well that if anybody is going to break up the Red Bull / Merecedes duopoly of the top step of the podium this year he’s got to be the favourite to do so. Having lifted McLaren to their first front row start in nine years last weekend, the sky’s the limit.