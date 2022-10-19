Five-star showing from Millstreet against Ibane Gaels see them lift County U-17 hurling title

Millstreet's Cian Denis O'Connor blasts home a goal against Ibane Gaels in the Rebel Og County U-17 Hurling Final. Photo by John Tarrant

REBEL ÓG COUNTY U-17 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION 2 FINAL

Millstreet 5-11

Ibane Gaels 2-15

MILLSTREET proved too strong for a plucky Ibane Gaels to an exciting Rebel Óg County U-17 Hurling Championship Division 2 Final played in Cloughduv.

For the greater portion of the hour, Millstreet dominated and made it count on the scoreboard with critical goals either side of the interval. In fairness, the Timoleague and Barryroe combination didn’t give up without a fight and a late rally narrowed the arrears yet Millstreet held enough in reserve to land a fully deserved victory.

A good start for Millstreet, availing of good fortune for Cian McCaul to net only for Ibane Gaels to respond with points to Olan O’Donovan and James Crowley. Millstreet held a higher workrate in key positions with Alan O’Leary, Stephen Lyons and McCaul catching the eye, slick raids in attack yielded a productive spell for telling goals from Cian Denis O’Connor.

Ibane attempted a response, county minor Luke Murphy denied by a fantastic save by Millstreet ‘keeper Brian Fitzgerald that allowed the Duhallow side hold a 3-7 to 0-9 advantage at the interval. And on the restart, Millstreet hit the ground running, Michael Thornton and O’Connor adding goals to forge ahead by 13 points.

However the heavens opened with a downpour that allowed a physically stronger Ibane come thundering back into the proceeding, netting a pair of goals to cut the arrears to four points entering the latter stages.

With the game delicately balanced, Millstreet weathered the storm, putting together a well worked raid for O’Connor to post the insurance point to copperfasten victory.

MILLSTREET: B Fitzgerald, K Reardon, J Hickey, R O’Sullivan, E Ring, A O'Leary, J Ring, C McCaul 1-1, H Linehan, M Thornton 1-1, C Lehane, S Lyons 0-2, L Healy, A Twomey 0-2, C D O'Connor 3-5. Subs: E Guiney.

IBANE GAELS: B Murphy; M O’Sullivan, C O’Donovan, D Coakley; J Crowley, D McCarthy, D Moloney; R Coakley, K Hennessy; D Lawton, J Crowley 0-1, A Barry; L Murphy 1-4, O O’Donovan 1-11, D Walsh. Sub: R Hennessy.

Referee: J Horgan (Gleann na Laoi)