First half goals set up Kanturk for county SHL win over Ballymartle

Red FM County SHL Division 1

Kanturk 2-15

Ballymartle 1-12

Kanturk performed all the damage in the second quarter to overcome visiting Ballymartle in the Red FM County SHL Division 1. The better balance of the Kanturk attacking machine ultimately carried the day against opponents that battled right to the finishing line.

A six point win edges Kanturk closer to the knockout stages ahead of tough assignments away to both Erins Own and Sarsfields in the two concluding games to the preliminary series. Not too much between the sides early on, Ballymartle shading matters thanks to the accuracy of Darren McCarthy, well supported by Brian Corry and Simon Dorney for a 0-5 to 0-4 advantage.

But as an even contest progressed, Kanturk enjoyed an upperhand with John McLoughlin, Ryan Walsh, Darren Browne and Lorcan McLoughlin pulling the strings. And upfront, the Kanturk attack carried a threat confirmed on goals from Liam O'Keeffe and James Fitzpatrick to enjoy a 2-8 to 0-8 advantage at the interval.

As rain descended on the proceedings, the third quarter saw a shooting duel between free takers Lorcan McLoughlin and McCarthy. Still Kanturk looked to be comfortably placed entering the latter stages only for Ballymartle to pounce for a Keith Fitzpatrick goal.

However, the Kanturk response was impressive, full forward Alan Walsh clipped over a pair of points in rapid succession to seal another brace of league points. The outcome requires Kanturk need just a draw from the concluding two fixtures to secure a place in the all important playoff stages.

KANTURK: D Duane; C Mullane, J Browne, J McLoughlin; R Walsh 0-1, D Browne, C O'Sullivan; L McLoughlin 0-7, L O'Neill 0-1; I Walsh 0-1, A Walsh, L O'Keeffe 1-0; C Clernon 0-2, A Walsh 0-3, J Fitzpatrick 1-1. Subs: G Kenehen, S Moylan.

BALLYMARTLE: P Allen; C Glavin, D Edmonds, E O'Leary; L Corry, R Cahalane, S Corry; C Allen, P Dorney; D McCarthy 0-8, S Dorney 0-1, S Cummins 0-2; K Fitzpatrick 1-0, B Corry 0-1, J Dwyer. Subs: L O'Callaghan, D O'Leary.

Referee: A Hyland (Kilworth)