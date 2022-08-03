First half goals key to Cork claiming back-to-back All Ireland camogie U16 titles

Cork celebrate All Ireland U16 A Camogie Championship glory following a victory over Tipperary at Mallow Photo by John Tarrant

ALL IRELAND U16 CAMOGIE FINAL

Cork 2-18

Tipperary 0-10

Cork delivered on their potential to regain their Tesco All-Ireland U16 A Camogie Championship title following a comprehensive victory over Tipperary in the presence of a huge attendance in Mallow.

The formbook held up, the Rebels overcoming a sluggish start to emerge impressively to add to their provincial title over Tipp girls thanks to their sharper stick work and a productive spell prior to the interval that yielded two goals in a three minute spell.

Victory acts as encouragement ahead of a twin Cork involvement in both the All Ireland Intermediate and Senior Final at Croke Park this Sunday.

Challengers Tipperary wasted no time on signalling their early intentions on shooting the opening three points to Sarah Corcoran and Danielle Ryan.

Thanks to excellent pressure by the Tipp defence, a wasteful Cork had posted five wides before rising their performance with a pair of points each to Kate Fennessy and Gráinne Finn helping to square up the contest.

The initiative continued to run with a Cork side growing in stature by the minute before Amy McCarthy placed substitute Sarah Murphy for a goal on 25 minutes and three minutes later, Orlaith Cremin provided the space for Finn to goal to allow Cork forge a 2-6 to 0-5 advantage.

On the restart, Cork exhibited the greater urgency, the tireless efforts of Amy O’Riordan, Aoibhe Daly, Laura Dunlea, Amy McCarthy and player of the match Ava Fitzgerald rubbed off their colleagues with Kate Fennessy along with substitutes Murphy and Louise O’Neill posting a steady flow of points to ensure the silverware remains on Leeside much to the delight of red and white clad supporters.

CORK: E O’Sullivan (Cloughduv); C Rice (Sarsfields), D Hurley (Sarsfields), R Roche (Sarsfields); A O’Riordan (Ballinora), A Day (Youghal), L Dunlea (Sarsfields); A Fitzgerald (Sarsfields) 0-3 (1f), A McCarthy (Clonakilty); A O’Neill (Erins Own) 0-1, G Finn (Fr. O’Neills) 1-3 (2f), K Fennessy 0-4 (Sarsfields); L O’Connell (Blarney), O Cremin (Éire Óg) 0-1, A Sheppard (Sarsfields) 0-1 Subs: S Murphy (Glen Rovers) 1-2 for L O’Connell; L O’Neill (Ballinora) 0-3 for K Fennessy, J Guiney (Mallow) for A O’Neill, I Nestor (Midleton) for A O’Riordan, E Buckley (Aghabullogue) for A Fitzgerald

TIPPERARY: D Butler; A Mellerick, I Grace, E Dolan; S Maher, S Corcoran 0-6 (4f, 2’45s), Alison Fitzgerald; P Quirke, L Purcell; C Stakelum 0-2, D Ryan 0-1, C Shelly; C Gleeson, A O’Kelly, E Dwan Subs: A Fitzgerald for C Shelly, A Bevans for E Dwan, R Fitzgerald for A Fitzgerald, N Kelly 0-1 for A O’Kelly, C O’Hora for C Gleeson

REFEREE: J Heffernan (Wexford)