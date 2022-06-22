Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

First half blitz lays groundwork for Cullen’s retention of Ducon Cup

Cullen composed and clinical to see off Knocknagree challenge

Cullen captain Brian O'Connell thrilled to lift the Ducon Cup in the presents of Steven Lynch, Chairman, Duhallow GAA and Dan Dennehy, CCC Photo by John Tarrant Expand

Close

Cullen captain Brian O'Connell thrilled to lift the Ducon Cup in the presents of Steven Lynch, Chairman, Duhallow GAA and Dan Dennehy, CCC Photo by John Tarrant

Cullen captain Brian O'Connell thrilled to lift the Ducon Cup in the presents of Steven Lynch, Chairman, Duhallow GAA and Dan Dennehy, CCC Photo by John Tarrant

Cullen captain Brian O'Connell thrilled to lift the Ducon Cup in the presents of Steven Lynch, Chairman, Duhallow GAA and Dan Dennehy, CCC Photo by John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant

DUCON CUP FINAL

Cullen 1-18

Privacy