First half blitz lays groundwork for Cullen’s retention of Ducon Cup

DUCON CUP FINAL

Cullen 1-18

Knocknagree 0-8

Defending holders Cullen didn’t encounter significant trouble in overcoming Knocknagree in the Ducon Cup (JAFL) Final at Kiskeam.

Victory was no more than Cullen deserved, putting together a marvellous brand of football matched by hard work and rugged doggedness to thwart a disappointing Knocknagree.

On this occasion, Knocknagree performed well below par and the concession of nine consecutive points in the opening half when operating against the breeze left the challengers with a mountain to climb. At key stages, Knocknagree’s composure lacked composure whereas Cullen were far more assured in their play.

Not too much separated the sides during the opening 10 minutes, a lead point by Luke Murphy to Cullen cancelled out by David O’Connor at the opposite end.

However Cullen backed by the elements proceeded to settle into a rhythm, holding a grip on the play through the efforts of Seamus Fleming, Francis Cronin, Colin Moynihan, Luke Murphy and Alan Regan.

Knocknagree ‘keeper Damien Browne saved brilliantly from Regan yet Cullen continued to dominate and a continuous run of points yielded excellent scores from Murphy, well supported by Regan, Aaron Nolan, Gearóid Twomey and Brian O’Connell.

Knocknagree broke the sequel with a much needed point from David Twomey only for Cullen to reply per a Brian O’Connell flag to hold a 0-11 to 0-2 advantage at the interval.

Indeed, the contest was done and dusted soon after the restart, Cullen registering the game’s only goal, a move initiated by Seamus Fleming saw Regan place Gearóid Twomey to blast home from close range.

Knocknagree hopes flickered briefly from back to back points by Gearóid Looney and Tadhg Long yet Cullen maintained a firm handle on the proceedings with Moynihan and Regan firing over a sequel of points.

And though Knocknagree produced a revival, four points on the spin from Denis O’Connor, Looney and David Twomey took a barren look off the scoreboard.

There was certain inevitability about the outcome with Cullen closing out the game on points to Murphy, Tomás O’Keeffe and Seán O’Riordan to emerge impressive winners.

CULLEN: F O’Connor; D Hickey, S Fleming, M O’Riordan; F Cronin, D Twomey, C Moynihan 0-1; L Murphy 0-7(0-2f), P Cremin; B O’Connell 0-2, G Twomey 1-1, C Kerins; A Regan 0-4, A Nolan 0-1, W O’Keeffe Subs: M Twomey for P Cremin, A O’Sullivan for W O’Keeffe, C Hickey for C Moynihan, T O’Keeffe 0-1 for B O’Connell, D Murphy for D Twomey, S O’Riordan 0-1 for A Regan, C Morley for G Twomey.

KNOCKNAGREE: D Browne; A Sheehan, S Daly, D O’Connor; D Mahoney, T O’Connor, T Long 0-1; T O’Mahoney; T O’Mahony, David O’Connor 0-1; J Dennehy, G Looney 0-2, C White; D Twomey 0-2, Denis O’Connor 0-2, K Barry Subs: P Dineen for T O’Mahony, R O’Connor for C White, P Roche for T Long.

REFEREE: M Sheehan (Liscarroll)

TALKING POINT

Cullen enjoyed a surprisingly trouble free victory and they did so with a combination of hard work, a solid team ethic and a coating of individual excellence right throughout the park.

TURNING POINT

A scoring bombardment in the opening half proving crucial to the outcome, the reigning holders availing of a strong breeze converted their growing confidence into 20 minutes of power play where Cullen outscored Knocknagree 0-10 to 0-1.

KEY MAN

In the opening half, Luke Murphy tortured Knocknagree at every opportunity with a 0-6 tally but over the full hour Alan Regan produced an immense individual display with his composure on the ball , tracking back to defence and coming up field to kick 0-3 against the elements.

NEXT UP

On this display, Cullen shortened their odds towards regaining the Duhallow JAFC for the first time since 2008 whereas a number of Knocknagree players will take up County SAFC involvement with the club’s first team.