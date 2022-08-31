Fermoy knock out Mallow on way to county semi-final

Fermoy have qualified for the County SAHC semi-final while knocking Mallow out of the competition in the process

COUNTY SENIOR ‘A’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 3

Fermoy 0-22

Mallow 1-16

Fermoy silenced the doubters last Saturday by not only knocking out neighbours Mallow in the SAHC in Castletownroche but by also securing their third win on the bounce the win puts them straight into the last four of Cork’s second hurling club competition.

The Avondhu men went into this derby game with two wins from two under their belts however still in many peoples’ eyes second favourites for the game with a Mallow side that still strive for a spot in the top grade of Cork hurling.

This Group A clash in the senior A division was always going to be a competitive affair with the fast ground and the importance of the fixture always likely to bring out the competitive juices and true to form the paying supporters got just what they paid for as all players gave everything in the pursuit of the win for their respective sides.

Fermoy manager Trevor Grumbridge was obviously delighted with his side’s success however the games are coming thick and fast for one of the truly genuine dual clubs in Cork.

“They are all dual players, there is nobody here who doesn’t play football and we have a big game against Knocknagree next weekend, and I expect a big performance out of them. We will reassess then, where we are with both codes.”

Playing both codes at senior A level is obviously a challenge so for the hurlers to make it straight through to the last four was sure to be pleasing to the head tactician.

“We are over the moon to be in the hurling semi-final. Since this format came in, we won one game each year and just about did enough to survive. The lads were determined this year there was more in them and to shoot higher.

“To survive is fine, but if you are training all year you want to progress and you want to be in the mix come September and October. We are out of the group now, which we are really pleased with.

“When the group was drawn, people would have seen Newcestown as the top dogs because they did so well in previous years. But it just shows every year is different. Our late win over them was vital, it gave us the platform tonight to perform.”

For Fermoy, Tomás Clancy, Liam Coleman and Ben Twomey were always likely to be key to the performance with Padraig De Roiste as always one of the stand-out players for the men in black.

Darragh Daly and Martin Brennan in the middle as well as Darragh O’Carroll and Jack Scannell at the rear provided Fermoy with a spine that Mallow struggled to deal with.

For Mallow it goes without saying that this is a tough loss to take. Sitting in a good space after seeing off Cloyne in Round 2 the Blackwater Valley club now have to watch as the East Cork side advance ahead of them – Mallow bow out too early once more.

Mallow may have come up short on the day but Pat Healy, Fionn O’Neill, Mark Tobin and Pa Herlihy were all on song with the latter bagging five points from play while the former chipped in with a brace from his defensive line.

Tobin as always showed well, with 1-5 on the day (3f) however when the dust settled it was hard to make a case for Mallow to win – Fermoy deservedly taking the spoils after a second half blitz that ultimately sealed the deal.

From the off this was a tight affair with the men in red easing into a couple of points lead early on.

Fermoy responded in what was a very entertaining opening period – Mallow deservedly went in at the breakup by two 12 points to 10 in the sunshine.

The minutes after the restart would be key here as Fermoy came flying from the traps and were level on 34 minutes, ahead on 35 minutes with Mallow slotting over to tie the game up once more.

Six Fermoy points on the bounce had Mallow in trouble with 10 minutes to go and despite a Tobin goal cutting the gap, Fermoy were able to keep a battling Mallow at bay and ultimately take their place in the knockout stages of this season’s championship.

Fermoy and Fr O’Neills are through to the county semi-finals. In the quarter-finals Cloyne will meet Bride Rovers with Ballyhea facing Courcey Rovers.

FERMOY: J Condon; G Lardner, J Scannell, E Clancy; A Creed, D O’Carroll, P Murphy 0-1; M Brennan 0-1, D Daly 0-3; S Aherne 0-3, T Clancy 0-1, L Coleman 0-4 (1f); J Carr 0-4, G O’Callaghan 0-1, P De Róiste 0-2. Subs: J Molloy for G O’Callaghan (45), B Twomey for S Aherne (50 inj), A Aherne 0-1 for D Daly (55 inj), J O’Sullivan for T Clancy (58), S Shanahan for E Clancy (60).

MALLOW: P Buckley; S Copps, B Kingston, T Doyle; D Moynihan, N O’Riordan, P Healy 0-2; P Lyons 0-1, R Mills; M Tobin 1-5 (3f), F O’Neill 0-2, P Herlihy 0-5; D Sheehan, D Hayes, F Heffernan. Subs: S O’Callaghan for R Mills (20 inj), S Hayes 0-1 for F Heffernan (45), G Linehan for F O’Neill (45), S Buckley for D Sheehan (48).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s)