Fermoy beaten by Ballincollig in close run county hurling league contest

COUNTY HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Ballincollig 0-15

Fermoy 0-12

Ballincollig and Fermoy played out a keenly contested County HL Division 2 encounter at Fermoy on Sunday with the Mid Cork outfit emerging victors by a three point margin. Despite Sean Walsh getting the scoring underway for Ballincollig it was a youthful Fermoy side that set the early running with James O'Brien, Peter Murphy, Martin Brennan, Cillian Fitzpatrick, Shane Aherne and Jake Carr making inroads.

Jake Carr accounted for the next three points that moved them 0-3 to 0-1 in front by the 10th minute. Ballincollig improved greatly from here. Cian Dorgan pointed a free before good work involving Barry Coleman and Peter Kelly resulted in Fintan Denny scoring a great point to force level in the 13th minute. Exchanges were very close from here with the lead changing hands on a number of occasions. Jake Carr and Cian Dorgan traded a a point before Fintan Denny picked out Cian O'Driscoll for a well taken point as Ballincollig hit the front.

Fermoy drew level courtesy of a Jake Carr free and they were level again at 0-6 each by the 24th minute when Barry Coleman and Jake Carr swapped a point. In the run up to the break Ballincollig shaded matters with Fintan Denny (2) and Cian Dorgan having late points while Jake Carr pointed a difficult free for the home side who trailed at the break by 0-9 to 0-7.

On the resumption Fermoy began brightly and it was all to play for by the 33rd minute when Shane Aherne and Jake Carr had rapid points. Just when Fermoy seemed right back in the tie it was Ballincollig that lifted the siege with Jordan Murray, David O'Sullivan, Conor O'Leary, Conor Dalton, Barry Coleman, Paul Cooney, Cian Dorgan, Sean Walsh and Fintan Denny featuring strongly and three points in as many minutes by Dorgan (2) and Walsh moved them four clear by the 42nd minute 0-13 to 0-9. Fermoy regrouped well with substitute Brian O'Sullivan very effective in the half backline.

At the other end two frees by Jake Carr closed the margin to 0-13 to 0-11 as the game headed into the last ten minutes. In a close finish Ballincollig held firm despite being under severe pressure from the home side. Ballincollig's David O'Sullivan landed a huge free from back in his own half backline while Sean Walsh also scored a fine point before the final whistle. Jake Carr also had a point for Fermoy in the closing stages but it was Ballincollig that emerged deserving winners.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Lenehan, R O'Donovan, J Murray, C Moore, D O'Sullivan 0-1f. C O'Leary, P Kelly, C Dalton, B Coleman 0-1, D Bowen, P Cooney, C Dorgan 0-5f, F Denny 0-3, C O'Driscoll 0-1, S Walsh 0-4,

FERMOY: S Coughlan, E Clancy, S Shanahan, G Lardner, L Aherne, J O'Brien, P Murphy, M Brennan, C Fitzpatrick, J Molloy, B Daly, A Creed, D O'Callaghan, S Aherne 0-1, J Carr 0-11 (9f). Subs: B O'Sullivan for C Fitzpatrick, D Daly for L Aherne, D Lardner for A Creed, L Cronin for B O'Sullivan (inj),

Referee: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche)