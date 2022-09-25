Fast-starting St Finbarrs inflict defeat upon a heartbroken Newtownshandrum in Cork PSHC semi-final

Jamie Coughlan of Newtownshandrum dejected after his side's defeat in the Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between St Finbarr's and Newtownshandrum at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PSHC SEMI-FINAL

St Finbarrs 2-25

Newtownshandrum 0-20

Newtownshandrum’s PSHC campaign has come to a disappointing end after losing heavily to St Finbarrs in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon. On a near perfect day for hurling, the North Cork side got off to the worst possible start as the city side powered their way to the showpiece game.

Tim O’Mahony was superb for the men in green and gold with Jamie Coughlan, Cormac O’Brien and Cathal Naughton also doing well.

For Ger Cunningham’s side, Ben Cunningham, William Buckley, Brian Hayes and Conor Cahalane were solid up front with Damien Cahalane doing really well at centre-back, while Ben O’Connor on his shoulder stood tall throughout. Cunningham, Hayes and Conor Cahalane bagged 2-18 between them.

Things started badly off the pitch for The Barrs with the loss of Eoghan Finn to a late fitness test just before the first whistle. Glenn O’Connor deputising for the influential centre-forward.

Just over a minute in, though, and St Finbarrs were a brace of points to the good. First Ethan Twomey slotted over on 10 seconds before Conor Cahalane hit the target from the resulting puck-out- the city side’s intent clear from the off.

William Buckley made it three to nil a couple of minutes later as the city side got right into their groove, Newtown still looking to get their hands on the ball for anything like a sustained period.

Twomey added another on four minutes with Cunningham slotting over the fifth point of the game (a free from distance). Newtown really did need to get going if this one wasn’t to get away from them.

After what seemed like an eternity (really only eight minutes) Coughlan finally got Newtown off and running with a long range free bit Cunningham hit back quickly to restore the six point advantage for the boys in blue.

Conor Cahalane got his second of the game while on the run. Superb fielding from O’Connor set up Hayes for another point and another from Buckley had The Barr’s up by eight and the game not passed the quarter hour mark.

Things went from bad to worse for the North Cork side when Hayes finished off a brilliant move involving Conor Cahalane to bag the game’s first major – things were looking decidedly dodgy for the men in green.

A hugely disappointing dismissal (exceptionally harsh to be fair) of Conor Twomey followed for a challenge on Cunningham looked to all but end Newtown’s chances of success here however this is a Newtownshandrum side that are full of guile. Up against it but not out by a long chalk.

Another brace of points followed for The Barrs before Coughlan bagged Newtown’s second score. There was a long way to go, with still 40 minutes remaining.

O’Mahony got his tally off and running with a huge free soon after before O’Brien hit the Avondhu side’s first from play. Naughton then slotted over from his own 65 as Newtown started to fire like we all know they can.

More points followed from Coughlan and O’Mahony. Newtown with five points on the bounce had the gap down to a more manageable six points.

A trio of late wides looked to stunt the North Cork side’s momentum before the break but a monster free from O’Mahony closed out the half. The Barr’s the better side but Newtownshandrum well in the hunt. 1-13 to 11 points at the interval.

As with the first half Newtown got the worst possible start, this time a goal from Cunningham inside 15 seconds was registered – all that good work done before the break accounting for little.

Coughlan responded with a terrific score and a long range free to again get the gap down to six. The sides traded the next four points but three wides on the bounce again hurt Newtown as they continued to chase the game.

Those wides were going to hurt the Avondhu side as the victors pushed on with four points in a row to again go 10 clear as the players on both sides started to tire.

Another triple followed to end this one well before the final whistle but although the game was gone credit must go to Newtown as they continued to push on. Mattie Ryan unfortunately shown a red on 59 minutes meaning the vanquished side would finish with 13 men.

A late penalty from O’Mahony was brilliantly saved by Shane Hurley at the finish – 2-25 to 0-20 was a tough score-line for Newtown to take as St Finbarrs setup an all-city final.

ST FINBARRS: S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; G O’Connor, D Cahalane, B Hennessey (c); B O’Connor, E Twomey 0-3; B Cunningham 1-10 (6f, 1.65), C Cahalane 0-5, P Buggy; W Buckley 0-2, B Hayes 1-3, J Cahalane 0-1 Subs: C Doolan for Walsh (52), S Cunningham 0-1 for J Cahalane (52), C Keane for Twomey (56), B O’Connell for O’Connor (58), C Barrett for D Cahalane (60)

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; C Twomey, P O’Sullivan, M Ryan; K O’Sullivan, T O’Mahony 0-3 (2f), J Herlihy; J Lane, C Naughton 0-4; J Coughlan 0-11 (6f, 1.65), C O’Brien 0-2, D O’Connor; M Thompson, J Twomey, R Geary Subs: D Hawe for Lane (18), C Griffin for Geary (31), S Griffin for J Twomey (36), P Noonan for O’Connor (49), M Bowles for Thompson (55)

REFEREE: Colm Lyons (Nemo Rangers)